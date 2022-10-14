How Geico, New Balance and Louis Vuitton brand affinity correlates to the videos people watch: Datacenter Weekly

Tubular’s deep dive into how brand affinity correlates with video consumption

Tubular Labs, the social video analytics platform, announced the expansion of its ContentGraph technology, which allows brands to “identify audiences across 1,500 different video categories, topics and genres,” per a company statement.

What that means is brands can track engagement around much more specific video content categories than in the past. For instance, Tubular’s existing “Food & Drink” category now breaks down into subcategories such as “Coffee” and “Breakfast,” while “Beauty” now includes “Beauty Hacks,” “Nail Care” and more. And videos can get multiple category designations.

Tubular also continues to correlate its video-consumption data with other consumer data from various sources, such as search engine behavior and shopping proclivities on Amazon, Walmart.com and various brand/e-commerce sites.

Some fresh examples of such correlations—shared exclusively with Datacenter Weekly—offer some fascinating insights into the psychographics of the fans of certain brands:

• People who shop for New Balance sneakers on Amazon are more likely to watch videos in Tubular’s “Herbs & Supplements” (10.4x more likely) and “Vacuum Cleaners” (8.4x) video content categories.

• People who search for “Geico” (on Google and other search engines) are more likely to watch videos in the “Taxes” (18.4x) and “Home Automation” (16.3x) categories.



• LouisVuitton.com visitors are more likely to watch videos in the “Business Travel” (20.5x) and “Grime Music” (18.1x) categories.