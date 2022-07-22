Making sense of influencer marketing measurement, plus bullish holding company forecasts: Datacenter Weekly

Publicis, IPG and Omnicom remain bullish about 2022 growth

On Thursday, “Publicis Groupe reported 10.3% organic revenue growth and a 21% increase in net revenue to €5.9 billion, or $6.01 billion, for its second quarter,” Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla reports. Publicis also raised its full-year organic revenue growth expectations to 6% to 7%—up from a prior forecast of 4% to 5%.

Also on Thursday, “Interpublic Group of Cos. reported 7.9% organic net revenue growth and a net revenue increase of 4.7% compared to last year, bringing the holding company’s net revenue to $2.38 billion,” per Bonilla. IPG likewise adjusted its forecast for organic revenue growth—to 6.5% for the full year, up from a previous 6%.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, “Omnicom Group reported an 11.3% increase in second-quarter organic revenue,” per Ad Age’s Keira Wingate, “with growth in every discipline and region.” Omnicom also hiked its full-year organic revenue growth forecast—to 6.5% to 7%, up from 6% to 6.5% previously.

Keep reading about the Publicis, IPG and Omnicom results and projections here, here and here.

Still to come: Stagwell will report its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4 and Dentsu Group on Aug 10.



Previously: “What recession? Ad employment surged in June, topping pre-pandemic level,” from Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson, July 8.