The latest data on beauty influencers: Datacenter Weekly

A data hack creates a brand crisis for Twitch

In “What brands need to know about the Twitch hack,” Ad Age’s Erika Wheless details the scope of the breach, which reportedly includes:

• The entirety of Twitch’s source code with comment history “going back to its early beginnings” • Creator payout reports from 2019 • Mobile, desktop and console Twitch clients • Proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch • Twitch properties including IGDB and CurseForge • An unreleased Steam competitor, codenamed Vapor, from Amazon Game Studios • Twitch internal security tools

The bottom line: The Amazon-owned gaming platform is now, unwittingly, an open book—which was the goal of the hackers. As Wheless reports, the anonymous hackers, who posted about their 125GB data dump on 4chan on Wednesday, said the leak was meant to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space.”

The latest ad industry employment data

“Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by just 1,000 jobs in September, the smallest job gain since the spring,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports, citing data from the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). “U.S. employment in the BLS classification of advertising, public relations and related services increased to 450,900 jobs” during the month, making for the slowest growth in the sector since April.

Essential context: Soft growth aside, “the ad business still delivered its eighth consecutive month of growth since ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 432,100 in January,” he notes.

Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell

• “September’s jobs creation comes up short with gain of just 194,000,” CNBC reports.

• “U.S. labor market regaining footing as weekly jobless claims fall sharply,” per Reuters.

• “The U.S. Economic Recovery Is Slowing Down. Don’t Be Alarmed,” from the Harvard Business Review.

See also: “‘More ships than parking spots’: What a stuck supply chain looks like,” per CNN.

Data jobs

Data is beautiful

Video analytics firm Tubular Labs gave Datacenter Weekly a first look at its new beauty report titled “Beauty and the Social Media Beast.” To come up with its analysis, Tubular parsed data about more than 20 million beauty-related videos from more than 150,000 creators. Some key insights:

• From Jan. 1-Sept. 1, beauty influencers racked up 39.6 billion views for their content, vs. 3.0 billion views for beauty-related content from brands and 1.6 billion views for beauty-related content from media companies.

• Tubular cautions brands to look beyond just follower counts in considering partnerships with influencers. For instance, controversial beauty influencer James Charles has 24.6 million subscribers on YouTube, but saw 8.7 million unique viewers in July—a 35% ratio. By contrast, fellow beauty influencers Lordthivi has 1.4 million subscribers but saw 9.9 million unique views in July—a 707% ratio.

• Meanwhile, over that same 31-day period, beauty influencer 360juice drew 5.3 million unique viewers, but saw just 2.7 minutes watched per person, while fellow beauty influencer Brad Mondo had 1.9 million unique views and 37.7 minutes watched per person.

• As Tubular notes in its report, “These factors don’t make one influencer better or worse, but rather a more accurate fit for specific needs. Do you want to get your name in front of millions to reinforce your brand? Or would you rather show people how to use products via tutorials?” In other words, data should inform—not dictate—brand partnership decisions.

Background: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, ViacomCBS, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).

See also: “Watch: How TikTok influencers helped Eos build its brand,” from Ad Age.

Marketing on purpose

Datacenter Weekly readers are invited to download a free copy of “Brand Purpose,” a new white paper that examines how consumers value brands with a purpose, what media choices can say about a brand, and what Gen Z expects from brands and employers. Ad Age Datacenter produced “Brand Purpose” based on data and analysis from Kantar.

