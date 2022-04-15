Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
Metaverse social video boom, ‘data clean room’ defined and digital media’s surge: Datacenter Weekly
The Metaverse social video boom
Everyone really is talking more and more about the metaverse—not just Facebook parent Meta and other marketers—according to new data that Tubular Labs, the social video analytics platform, has shared with Datacenter Weekly:
• In all of 2020, Tubular tracked the upload of 447 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which collectively racked up 41.5 million views during the year.
• In all of 2021, Tubular tracked the upload of more than 33,800 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which collectively racked up 336 million views during the year.
• In 2022 so far—i.e., in three-and-a-half months—Tubular has tracked the upload of just more than 26,800 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which have collectively racked up more than 342 million views.
Essential context: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, Paramount Global, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).
Publicis Groupe reports strong first quarter
“Publicis Groupe has recorded a strong start to 2022,” Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine reports, “outstripping analyst expectations for the first quarter of the year despite the war in Ukraine, inflation and the ongoing pandemic.”
Essential context: “The holding company’s organic revenue—which strips out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency fluctuations—increased by 10.5%, ahead of analyst expectations of approximately 6%. ... It was boosted by several major new business wins, particularly in media. These included PepsiCo’s media in China, LVMH’s media in the U.K. and France and AB InBev’s global media.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “US jobless claims rise but remain near a half-century low,” from the Associated Press.
• “Inflation Hits Fastest Pace Since 1981, at 8.5% Through March,” The New York Times reports.
• “How to Adjust Your Brain for 8.5% Inflation,” from The Wall Street Journal.
• “Wholesale prices surge 11.2% in March, highest level on record,” per Fox Business.
• “Here’s how the Russia-Ukraine war is driving up prices,” from The Hill.
• “Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees,” per ABC News.
Digital’s latest surge
“The amount of advertising dollars in major digital channels soared 35%, to $189 billion, from 2020 to 2021, with big jumps in video, audio and social media, according to a report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB),” Ad Age’s Elizabeth Napolitano reports. “That is up from the 12.2% increase the year prior, marking the biggest leap in digital channels since 2006.”
Essential context: “While ad revenues in streaming media (digital video and digital audio) are growing, the report cautioned that ‘consumer migration to ... ad-free, subscription-based experiences is threatening the revenues of ad-supported streaming services,’” Napolitano adds.
Understanding the ‘data clean room’ trend
“The rise of the data clean room is sweeping the advertising world,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports, noting that in recent months companies including Disney, NBCUniversal and Walgreens “have touted clean rooms as new features within their growing online ad businesses.”
What is a clean room, anyway? “Clean rooms are a way for a brand, equipped with troves of data on consumers, to sift through, organize and analyze that data without leaking or revealing personally identifiable information,” Sloane explains.
Essential context: “There are a couple of big reasons that ‘clean rooms’ emerged as data must-haves for advertisers,” Sloane adds. “One is the heavy focus on data security and privacy, which has prompted regulations in digital advertising worldwide. Another is the pending end of third-party cookies, the online trackers that have been used for years in web browsers to target ads to consumers and measure campaigns.”
Just briefly
• “Watch John Oliver explain the dark side of data collection,” from Ad Age.
• “How Google plans to use 100% carbon-free energy in its data centers by 2030,” from CNBC.
• “Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative,” from Ad Age.
• “Meta spent a record $27 million on Mark Zuckerberg’s security and private jet travel in 2021,” Insider reports.
• “How many taxpayers are procrastinators? Nearly 1 in 3, IRS data shows,” NBC News reports.
• “One or two days in the office is the ‘sweet spot’ of hybrid work,” from Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
• “Russia Is Leaking Data Like a Sieve,” from Wired.
