Metaverse social video boom, ‘data clean room’ defined and digital media’s surge: Datacenter Weekly

The Metaverse social video boom

Everyone really is talking more and more about the metaverse—not just Facebook parent Meta and other marketers—according to new data that Tubular Labs, the social video analytics platform, has shared with Datacenter Weekly:

• In all of 2020, Tubular tracked the upload of 447 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which collectively racked up 41.5 million views during the year.

• In all of 2021, Tubular tracked the upload of more than 33,800 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which collectively racked up 336 million views during the year.

• In 2022 so far—i.e., in three-and-a-half months—Tubular has tracked the upload of just more than 26,800 metaverse-related videos on YouTube, which have collectively racked up more than 342 million views.

Essential context: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, Paramount Global, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).

Related: “Here are Meta’s plans for virtual commerce in the metaverse,” from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.

See also: “Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know,” from Ad Age’s Asa Hiken.