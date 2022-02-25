Olympics TV ad data revealed, WPP’s big boost, and the Russia-Ukraine effect: Datacenter Weekly

Winter Olympics audience and advertising data

TV advertising measurement and analytics company iSpot.tv is out with final data about the Beijing Winter Olympics. Some key highlights:

• NBCU coverage of the Winter Olympics reached 163 million people in the U.S. across linear and streaming TV, not including 31.7 million out-of-home viewers.

• NBCU’s linear broadcasts of the Games reached more than half (75.1 million) of U.S. households.

• NBCU’s streaming of the Games on Peacock and other platforms reached an additional 27.4 million viewers across 12.8 million households. Some 66% of those who streamed did so exclusively—meaning they didn’t also catch coverage via linear TV.

• The Winter Olympics generated 19.96 billion total TV ad impressions for advertisers.

• Toyota was the most-seen advertiser during the Winter Olympics.

• The most-seen marketer categories that advertised during the Winter Olympics were automakers, movie studios, streaming services and credit card companies, in that order.

• iSpot says that TV commercials that aired during the Winter Olympics earned 15% more attention than the norm—due in part to NBCU’s decision to lower its ad load (which was 22% less than that seen on competing programming from ABC, CBS and Fox).

