Brands balance holiday cheer and COVID fear in ads for the season and beyond: Ad Age Digital Edition

Published on November 22, 2020.
1123_CoverIn this issue, the delicate balancing act between appearing joyful and being tone-deaf in ads for the season, political ad spending reaches $8.5 Billion for the year, and small shops are experiencing a "moment" as marketers seek out nimble and affordable models during the pandemic. Read all these stories, and much more:

Brands are balancing holiday cheer and COVID fear

Some brands, including Macy’s and Target, have chosen to produce commercials that tap into the social spirit of Christmas and holiday parties as in previous years, while others, though adopting a positive tone, nevertheless acknowledge the hardships consumers continue to face.

Brands seeking indie shops and their ‘nimble’ model in the pandemic

Small shops are having their “moment” in the pandemic as clients demand exactly what they boast they can provide: flexibility, speed, stronger partnerships and affordability. Whether the recent momentum is sustainable or merely a blip in time remains to be seen.

Political ad spending this year reached a whopping $8.5 billion

But the correlation between spending and winning isn’t so clear. Ad tonnage was not the only way the two sides differed in this contest. Strategically speaking, the two candidates and their party and group allies deployed a different mix of paid-media strategies.

