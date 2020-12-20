Looking back at the biggest newsmakers, buzzwords and trends of 2020: Ad Age Digital Edition

Digital Edition

Welcome to our end-of-a-year-we'd-rather-forget book of lists
Published on December 20, 2020.
The December 21, 2020 Ad Age Digital Edition is now available for download.
 

1221_CoverIn this issue, we present our book of lists, a look ahead at some of the happenings in the next five days and hot topics in the world of marketing:

Goodbye 2020. And good riddance.

The year brought us a lot of things, and many of them we’d rather forget: a global pandemic, political divisiveness, a seesawing economy and that dreaded word—uncertainty. The ad industry suffered layoffs, spending cutbacks and upheavals that tested us all, but it also showed our strength. We adapted—we pivoted–and we persevered. We look back and the trends, the highlights and the many, many lowlights that marked the year. Plus:

MFP_CoverAd Age Marketing Fact Pack 2021

Don’t miss our annual guide to marketers, media and agencies. Ad Age subscribers can download the Fact Pack here, and for the next 60 days, non-subscribers can access it free via AdAge.com/resources.

Find out what's trending

Read all about the hot topics in the world of marketing, including McDonald’s Spam-Oreo Burger, the BA’s new sponsor and the scramble for sports sponsorships.

 

Download the December 21, 2020 Ad Age Digital Edition here. (8.5MB)

 

 

Download the Ad Age Marketing Fact Pack 2021 here. (1.0MB)

 

