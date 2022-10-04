100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports

Plenty of energy drinks have targeted esports, but one esports team founder decided to make his own.

Matthew Haag, the founder and CEO of 100 Thieves known as Nadeshot, created Juvee (short for “rejuvenation”). The energy drink is not only aimed at gamers, it was developed and tested on over a dozen esports athletes and content creators over the last 18 months.

Gaming and esports have become target markets for energy drinks in the last few years. Other esports teams such as Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses have a partnership with Monster, and FaZe Clan has partnerships with Ghost and G Fuel. But 100 Thieves seems to be the first esports organization to create its own drink. Like merchandise lines and product collaborations, the new drink could serve as a revenue generator for the team.

“We’ve created a new energy drink that was built completely on our terms and catered to our community’s lifestyle and interests, which are all centered around the joy of ‘play,’” Haag said in a statement.