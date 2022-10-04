Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports

Juvee was tested on esports athletes
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 04, 2022.
Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original offer price of $54.20 a share
Credit: Juvee

Plenty of energy drinks have targeted esports, but one esports team founder decided to make his own.

Matthew Haag, the founder and CEO of 100 Thieves known as Nadeshot, created Juvee (short for “rejuvenation”). The energy drink is not only aimed at gamers, it was developed and tested on over a dozen esports athletes and content creators over the last 18 months.

Gaming and esports have become target markets for energy drinks in the last few years. Other esports teams such as Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses have a partnership with Monster, and FaZe Clan has partnerships with Ghost and G Fuel. But 100 Thieves seems to be the first esports organization to create its own drink. Like merchandise lines and product collaborations, the new drink could serve as a revenue generator for the team.

“We’ve created a new energy drink that was built completely on our terms and catered to our community’s lifestyle and interests, which are all centered around the joy of ‘play,’” Haag said in a statement. 

Juvee is said to contain B vitamins, taurine and the same amount of caffeine as a double shot of espresso for sustained energy; L-theanine for a mood boost, panax ginseng for focus, vitamin C for health, and has zero sugar with 5 calories per can. Its '90s-themed flavors include kiwi strawberry, watermelon lime, and tropical crush.

“People don’t want another energy drink to power them through the day; they want a more sustainable way to feel energized,” Sam Keene, general manager for Juvee, said in a statement. “Times have changed and we’re noticing a shift away from an obsession with hyper-performance and bad-for-you ingredients.”

Juvee is available for purchase in the U.S. online and through Gopuff. Juvee will be marketed to potential customers through Haag, 100 Thieves and other gaming channels.

