11 execs connecting gaming to marketing

Rishi Chadha

Global head of gaming partnerships, Twitter

Twitter often serves as a second screen for live sports, which has made the platform attuned to supporting esports and gaming. There were over 1.5 billion tweets about gaming in the first half of 2022 alone.

In his five years at Twitter, Rishi Chadha, the platform’s global head of gaming partnerships, has helped forge several partnerships within the gaming community. For instance, since 2018, Twitter has worked with Riot Games, the maker of popular titles Valorant and League of Legends, and Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call of Duty. This year, Riot Games made custom Twitter banners for esports fans, and Activision Blizzard made a watch guide of Twitter-exclusive content to keep fans up to date on Call of Duty league news. Twitter also hosts “Visionaries,” a podcast by esports journalist Jacob Wolf, in Twitter Spaces, as well as Spaces related to Overwatch League.

“I think there has been this notion that brands need to ‘be authentic’ or find a 1:1 match in order to successfully enter into the gaming space, and while I agree with these guidelines to some extent, I would actually go as far as saying that brands looking to break into the gaming industry should first identify a credible partner or multiple that they want to work with,” Chadha wrote in an email. “From there, organizations breaking into the space can let their partner(s) manage the creative process for them. Partners could be a game publisher, an esports league or even individual gaming personalities, but the important lesson here is to let them tell your stories in their own creative way, so that you can borrow their equity to establish yourself in the space.”