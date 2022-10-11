11 execs connecting gaming to marketing

The gaming industry keeps on extending its already massive influence on culture and commerce. Brands increasingly realize that many of their customers are gamers, and have stepped up efforts to authentically show up in spaces such as Fortnite and Roblox, Twitch streams, esports tournaments and mobile games.
Gaming has strongly resonated with Gen Z, an audience that is typically harder to reach via traditional media. To show the investment is worth brands’ budgets, there have been efforts to improve measurement around gaming ads, including NBCU partnering with gaming advertisers like Anzu, and Frameplay creating a new mobile-gaming metric.
Here, we take a look at 11 executives who have been leading the way in bridging the worlds of gaming and marketing.