When Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” and Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” dropped this spring, the albums quickly dominated the conversation on Instagram and TikTok—including for brands that attempted to win attention by joining the buzz.
Album drop marketing—4 ways brands can react to new music releases
While some social media managers likely kicked themselves for missing the opportunity to make a viral album cover post—Swift’s albums historically drop at midnight, after all—others might have wondered what they could have done differently to make their new album-themed social media strategy more impactful. Album-themed social posts are particularly effective when it comes to metrics, according to brands including Evite, Apothékary and Blume.
Event planning platform Evite’s posts for Swift and Beyoncé, on average, performed “significantly better than our evergreen posts”—anywhere from four to 10 times higher in terms of views and engagement, said Evite Brand Marketing Manager Jessica Kane.
“We’ve managed to reach millions of people with album-drop-related content, most of them being fresh eyes,” Kane said.
More opportunities are coming soon: Camila Cabello is releasing a highly anticipated album in June, while artists including Swift, Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter are all expected to drop new music later this year.
Below, four ways to tweak your brand’s album drop strategy for maximum social media success.
1. Instagram and TikTok are the places to be—just make sure the creative is brand-relevant
Finding a unique way to tie a new album back to something intrinsic about the brand is key, according to marketers who have seen their album drop posts pay off.
“Consider if the artist’s audience is the same demographic as your brand and how or if the album can relate back to your product,” herbal wellness brand Apothékary’s Director of Brand Marketing Theresa Bischof said.
When Swift released her “Midnights” album with the song “Lavender Haze” on it, Apothékary created a Lavender-themed mocktail using their lavender “Blue Me Away” energy powder.
That post generated more than 52,000 views for Apothékary, significantly higher than the account’s average views per post, Bischof said.
Marketers agree that Instagram and TikTok work best with this strategy. “TikTok and Instagram are normally the quickest platforms to respond to trends,” Bischof said.
But it’s not uncommon to see album reactions on other platforms, too. “Instagram and TikTok are our main platforms, but if it makes sense to pop it up on LinkedIn or include it in an email, we will,” superfood blend brand Blume’s Social Media Manager Jo Kim said.
2. Choose your albums wisely
Blume saw increased engagement from new accounts when it posted about Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” album and Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.” But Kim doesn’t think the artists have to be as popular as Swift and Grande for the strategy to work.
“There’s always going to be more buzz around album drops from bigger artists. Every press outlet will be covering it and lots of brands will join the bandwagon and try to capitalize on it,” she said. But, she added, there is “definitely a perk to reacting to smaller artists too—especially if they’re an artist like Sabrina Carpenter who is quickly rising through the ranks and becoming social media’s latest musical sensation.”
Cabello, for instance, might not be as well-known as Beyoncé or Swift, but Olipop has good reason to post about her upcoming album in June, according to the better-for-you soda brand’s Director of Growth and Partnerships Steven Vigilante.
“Camila Cabello is an investor and a great supporter of ours, and we’re really looking forward to her new album coming out this summer.” he said, before adding that artists including Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter both have “several fans here within the Olipop team,” so the team is keeping an eye out for those two artists dropping albums, too.
While tapping into major cultural moments on social media, such as a Swift or Beyoncé album drop, has its clear benefits, what matters most is having an authentic reason for the brand to join the conversation, according to Jack Appleby, a social media strategist with 15 years of experience running social for tech companies.
“Brands should think about their brand first. If they’re going to get involved with a music trend, it either needs to be such a colossal cultural moment that everyone knows it, or so specifically niche and related to their brand that their brand’s social followers will immediately get it,” Appleby said.
3. Make sure the plan is flexible
To make the posts feel authentic, marketers should tailor the creative to what’s happening on social media among the artist’s fans in real time, experts say.
“People who work in social media should always know what’s happening in pop culture. You can’t exactly prepare the posts ahead of time, but you can set aside time on the day the album drops to work on a creative asset,” Kim said. “React in the moment and be super quick about it.”
Kendall Dickieson, the founder of Flexible Creative consultancy, has created content around album releases on social media for humidifier brand Canopy. When it comes to album drop content, she said she likes to react in the moment.
“I usually just go with the flow … I don’t put too much early strategic thought into it,” she said.
Appleby added: “Honestly, I don’t think brands should spend a second preparing for album drops, even when they’re Tay or Bey level. The best trend content is contextual, and you won’t have the context until you actually hear the music.”
4. Pencil in album drop dates ahead of time
“If you know an artist’s album is about to drop and their lifestyle and demographics fit into your core audience then it’s good to have a placeholder in your social calendar,” Bischof said.
Blume’s social media manager has Gomez’s next album release in her content calendar. “With Selena Gomez’s new album potentially being her last as she settles down to focus on acting, it’s sure to get a lot of coverage. Her latest single ‘Love On’ has over 650k uses on Instagram,” Kim said.
“The great thing about albums is that we know about them pretty far in advance so we can plan for them, but when album art or a viral song drops, that’s when you have to be flexible and learn to create context off the cuff,” Vigilante said.