Album drop marketing—4 ways brands can react to new music releases

More opportunities are coming soon: Camila Cabello is releasing a highly anticipated album in June, while artists including Swift, Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter are all expected to drop new music later this year.

Below, four ways to tweak your brand’s album drop strategy for maximum social media success.

1. Instagram and TikTok are the places to be—just make sure the creative is brand-relevant

Finding a unique way to tie a new album back to something intrinsic about the brand is key, according to marketers who have seen their album drop posts pay off.

“Consider if the artist’s audience is the same demographic as your brand and how or if the album can relate back to your product,” herbal wellness brand Apothékary’s Director of Brand Marketing Theresa Bischof said.

When Swift released her “Midnights” album with the song “Lavender Haze” on it, Apothékary created a Lavender-themed mocktail using their lavender “Blue Me Away” energy powder.