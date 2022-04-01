Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

5 NIL deals marketers should know about

Several athletes in this weekend’s Final Four have brand partnerships
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 01, 2022.
Credit: Paige Bueckers via Instagram, Doug Ederg via Instagram, Cameron Brink via TikTok, Adrien Nunez via Tiktok

March Madness has certainly delivered this year. Early upsets and the rise of underdogs have kept marketers on their toes, moving quickly to launch “name, image and likeness”—or NIL—deals with student-athletes.

While the tournaments aren’t over yet, several brands have managed to partner with an impressive roster of athletes thus far, pulling from both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Even Indiana cheerleader Cassidy Cerny benefited after retrieving a stuck ball, signing a deal with BreakingT apparel that features merchandise of the moment. Orangetheory fitness announced that it will give an NIL to the winner of the Most Outstanding Player from the women’s championship game. And H&R Block committed $1 million to sponsor female athletes.

Read on for some of the top brand deals ahead of this weekend’s Final Four matchups.

Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers is a guard for the UConn Huskies who quickly became an NIL magnet. With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, she’s partnered with brands like Gatorade and StockX, the online streetwear seller. She’s also worked with Cash App to raise money for Youthrise, a nonprofit for kids in Minnesota (Bueckers' home state). Most recently, she announced a deal with education platform Chegg to become the brand’s first NIL ambassador.

Adrien Nunez

Even though Michigan was knocked out in the Sweet 16 by Villanova, that doesn’t seem to bother Adrien Nunez. The Michigan guard has taken full advantage of the new NIL rules, with several Instagram posts for brands including Coach, Armani, men’s streetwear subscription service ThreadBeast, and SoFi. 

But the goal for brands is to appear on Nunez’s TikTok, where he has more than 3 million followers. Nunez and his girlfriend, Carson Roney (a basketball player herself for Shawnee State), regularly make TikToks of themselves dancing or dunking. Nunez has made a few TikTok posts for Spotify and Celsius. 

@adrien_nunez #ad Spotify Mixes gives me personalized playlists based my favorite artists, genres and moods! #SpotifyMixesMadeMe @Spotify ♬ original sound - How

Doug Edert

Doug Edert is the ideal example of what NIL rules were made for. He's a guard for the now-famous St. Peter’s Peacocks, who were the Cinderella story of the tournament before being defeated by the University of North Carolina. Edert landed a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings, announced in an Instagram post. Edert also signed a deal with Barstool Sports for a merchandise line. Just a heads up for food brands: Edert doesn’t like sandwiches.

Cameron Brink 

Cameron Brink is a forward for the Stanford women’s basketball team. She signed an NIL with ThirdLove, posting about the brand’s activewear line. Just prior to the tournament, she partnered with GreatClips hair salons, and recently signed a deal with Portland Gear for her merchandise line. On TikTok, Brink has posted for DirecTV and Celsius energy drinks.

@cameron_brink #ad We’re getting closer to game time and I’m sharing an exclusive look at a day in my life during the finals. Make sure you tune in with @directv stream so you don’t miss a beat! #DIRECTVCreator #ad ♬ original sound - cam

Caleb Love

Caleb Love, a guard for UNC, has done a couple of NIL deals, partnering with Outback Steakhouse as part of its NIL TeamMates program, and posting on behalf of Bojangles. Love has played well during the tournament, and given announcers plenty of opportunities to drop jokes about “feeling the love,” and “love is all around for the Tar Heels.” Whether playing in the Final Four can translate into more brand love remains to be seen. 

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

