5 new TikTok trends that brands can follow

‘Accidental’ camera flip

When scrolling through the For You page, where the TikTok algorithm serves up videos based on your interests and behavior on the platform, it’s fairly common to not know the person behind the camera, unless it’s a video from a creator or influencer you follow. This trend capitalizes on the anonymity of TikTok camerapeople, with each video offering a “hot take” via on-screen text before the camera “accidentally” flips around to reveal the person to whom that opinion belongs—someone who would benefit from the viewpoint being proposed.

For example, one video that states “we need to start feeding our dogs twice an hour or they will starve” is revealed to be “filmed” by a dog, while another, posted by Charli D’Amelio, begins with the opinion “guys i’m really proud of charli she killing it on broadway and we should all go watch and support.” Taylor Lautner’s take on the trend, where he nods to his role in the “Twilight” movie series and says Bella should have chosen his character, Jacob, over her other love interest, Edward, garnered a massive 156 million views and 27.3 million likes.

When the camera flips and their identity is revealed, users typically add on-screen text expressing either panic or amusement, such as “oh no” or “lol whoops.”

Brands can similarly put their employees, mascots or products behind the camera and have them share a decidedly biased opinion about the brand or a specific product before revealing their identity, as e.l.f. Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, A24, Prime Video and Zillow all did. And if you’re a social media manager struggling to convince a team member to star in the video, it might help to tell them they won’t need to say a word—almost all the videos following the trend use forlorn (and royalty-free) instrumental music as a background track.