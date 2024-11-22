5 new TikTok trends that brands can follow

The Jan. 19 deadline President Joe Biden set for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a non-Chinese company or face a U.S. ban is swiftly approaching. TikTok’s fate remains uncertain as the platform continues to challenge the looming ban in court and President-elect Donald Trump openly contemplates blocking the ban.
Despite the political controversy hanging over the platform, many consumers and marketers have changed little about their approach to TikTok. Two-thirds of U.S. marketers have continued working with influencers on TikTok in the months leading up to the potential ban, according to a recent report from influencer marketing agency Linqia. And, both brands and the consumers they want to reach still regularly look to TikTok to keep a pulse on the latest trends influencing pop culture beyond the For You page.
Below are five of the biggest TikTok trends currently influencing both brands and users on the platform.