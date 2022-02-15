6 tips for agencies to introduce web accessibility to their clients

Are you one of the thousands of agencies that already bring web accessibility to your clients? If not, then it’s time to jump on the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) bandwagon and make sure your clients’ assets are accessible and compliant. That way everyone can access the goods your clients have to offer.

Further, it’s a great business decision that generates revenue, mitigates legal risk, and improves SEO performance and the user experience, all while maintaining a positive online reputation for your agency and your clients.

Use these six simple steps to bring web accessibility to your clients:

1. Inform your clients of the facts.

Currently, 25% of the U.S. population that lives with a disability has difficulties browsing websites. That’s 61 million people who live with a disability and encounter barriers to accessing your and your clients’ sites, preventing them from hiring services, purchasing products, or receiving valuable information. Being inclusive requires that you help your clients cater to these potential consumers and their untapped spending potential, which makes up approximately $490 billion.

2. Run a free audit and show your clients where they stand.

Follow the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) to ensure that your clients’ sites are ADA compliant. This not only makes their businesses inclusive and accessible but also helps mitigate legal risks associated with inaccessibility.

You can show your clients where they stand on web accessibility and assess their websites for free in less than 30 seconds easily with aCe, an auditing tool powered by accessiBe. Visualizing accessibility errors from the get-go can help you put your clients on the right track in a realistic and affordable way.

3. Discuss how affordable and efficient the process is.

Contrary to popular belief, web accessibility doesn’t have to be a daunting task that breaks the bank or takes months to complete. This is where AI-powered and automatic accessibility solutions step in. These tools make the process more business-friendly and are easy to install, turning the implementation process into a quick “to-do” that you don't need to allocate extra resources towards. Front-end and back-end changes to websites can be completed in a matter of minutes at much less cost. Automatic solutions do the heavy lifting for you.

4. Explain that the technology keeps working for them.

Technology now ensures that the cost of web accessibility and enlisting the help of outside resources don’t fall on your clients. Automatic accessibility solutions surpass the standard initial implementation and analysis of your clients’ websites. These solutions employ ongoing maintenance that keeps websites ADA compliant on a regular basis.

With AI-powered solutions like accessiBe’s accessWidget, your clients’ tech stacks have access to a technology that makes their websites accessible and continuously maintains them. You also receive a free agency license as part of our partnership program.

5. Let them know they’re making a strategic business decision.

People with disabilities are loyal to companies or brands that make their goods and services available to them.

By helping your clients make their websites accessible in an efficient manner, they’ll be gaining long-term customers that appreciate a great user experience, and they’ll share the news with all of their friends and family who are potential customers as well. It’s a win-win solution for everyone; people living with disabilities are receiving equal access to websites, and your clients are tapping into a market worth $490 billion.

6. Tell them that inclusivity is consumer demand.

It’s an absolute must to be known as an inclusive brand or business, and making these small changes can have a huge impact.

People want to spend their money on a brand that’s inclusive and aligned with the expectations of today’s business world. You also gain the reputation of being an inclusive, ADA compliant agency in your field. Tell your clients that being inclusive is no longer just a moral stance to take; it’s a standard.

Technology makes adding web accessibility services to your agency’s offerings a reality, and it’s a win-win solution for all parties involved. It’s a sound business decision for your agency, your clients, and people living with disabilities. Since the technology is available, affordable, and efficient, how could you not feel confident offering web accessibility offerings to your clients?

Begin your web accessibility journey now with accessiBe’s partnership program for agencies. Book a free demo with an expert and gain a free web accessibility license for your agency today.