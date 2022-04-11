Absolut Vodka brings Coachella to the metaverse

Absolut Vodka is bringing its Coachella space to the metaverse in a mix of virtual and real-life experiential marketing.

The liquor brand will recreate its festival experience in Decentraland, allowing players and festival attendees to interact with each other. The metaverse experience, known as Absolut.Land, will have three floors with ten interactive elements. Those include allowing players to collect NFT wearables, receive discount codes for cocktail kits and possibly win tickets to the second weekend of Coachella, which runs from April 15-24. Festival attendees in real life will be able to create their own avatar at kiosks, gift NFT wearables and “try them on” using QR codes. The dual event also celebrates Absolut’s 10th year as the official vodka of Coachella.

“This is our first foray into the metaverse, so our goal is to test and learn over the next two weeks,” said Pam Forbus, chief marketing officer of Pernod Ricard, the parent company of Absolut. “We’ve created ten virtual experiences to see what our customers like.”

