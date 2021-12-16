Adidas dives into metaverse with NFT collection

Adidas is all in on NFTs.

The sportswear company will be dropping it’s first NFT collection as part of a four-way partnership, which includes NFT leader Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT influencer and collector Gmoney, and Pixel Vault, an intellectual property group focused on crypto assets.

The Dec. 17 drop comes on the heels of rival Nike acquiring RTFKT, one of the hottest NFT companies with some of the top-selling projects on NFT markets, for an undisclosed price. Nike also recently unveiled Nikeland, its own branded world on the gaming platform Roblox, and filed for seven "virtual goods” trademarks, following a long line of companies that have entered the metaverse.

“As part of our ambition to celebrate ideas that are defining a new age of originality, we've landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the open Metaverse,” Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP of marketing and communications for Adidas Originals marketing, said in a statement. “It's a natural place for Adidas Originals to enter: a wild world where possibilities are truly limitless and where anyone can express and be rewarded for their most original ideas.”