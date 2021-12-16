Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Adidas dives into metaverse with NFT collection

The brand is the latest to enter the metaverse
By Erika Wheless. Published on December 16, 2021.
J.M. Smucker to sell some natural and organic businesses for $110 million
20211216_Adidas-NFT_BoredApe_3x2.jpg
Credit: Adidas

Adidas is all in on NFTs.

The sportswear company will be dropping it’s first NFT collection as part of a four-way partnership, which includes NFT leader Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT influencer and collector Gmoney, and Pixel Vault, an intellectual property group focused on crypto assets.

The Dec. 17 drop comes on the heels of rival Nike acquiring RTFKT, one of the hottest NFT companies with some of the top-selling projects on NFT markets, for an undisclosed price. Nike also recently unveiled Nikeland, its own branded world on the gaming platform Roblox, and filed for seven "virtual goods” trademarks, following a long line of companies that have entered the metaverse

Read more: An updated list of brands using NFTs

“As part of our ambition to celebrate ideas that are defining a new age of originality, we've landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the open Metaverse,” Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP of marketing and communications for Adidas Originals marketing, said in a statement. “It's a natural place for Adidas Originals to enter: a wild world where possibilities are truly limitless and where anyone can express and be rewarded for their most original ideas.”

The Adidas NFTs will provide access to virtual wearables for The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming world. There will also be physical products to match, including a hoodie, a tracksuit and Gmoney’s famous orange beanie. Adidas also bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, named Indigo Herz.

Several other brands and organizations have tapped their own IP to create NFTs as a new way to connect with digitally-savvy younger consumers.

The Adidas NFTs will cost 0.2 ETH (about $800 USD). The company declined to say how many NFTs would be released.

 

