Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

A+E Networks launches History Channel NFT Marketplace

Bi-weekly drops will celebrate historical events, figures and holidays
By Parker Herren. Published on September 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The Web3 shift: How advertisers can survive and win

“Raices” by Raúl Urias

Credit: A+E Networks

A+E Networks announced today the launch of The History Channel NFT Marketplace, a curation of digital collectibles to celebrate historic events, figures and holidays as well as key programming from the network.

The NFT drops will take the form of original art and collectibles commissioned from artists with cultural relevance to each line’s subject matter. Some of the NFTs, which mix art, archival imagery and artifact renderings, will grant owners access to exclusive History Channel content, merchandise or physical versions of the NFT, such as on apparel, posters or mugs.

 

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

New collections will drop every other week and be connected with a relevant charity to receive a portion of or all sales proceeds.

“A+E Networks is future-focused and we see great opportunity to utilize NFT technology to bring unique interpretations and extensions to our IP,” said Paul Buccieri, president & chairman of A+E Networks Group, in a statement. “The History Channel NFT Marketplace bridges the future of Web3 with historical treasures and celebrated moments, with truly unique pieces that anyone can own.”

"Head of the Class" by Derrick Adams

Credit: A+E Networks

The History Channel NFT Marketplace launched with artist Derrick Adams’ work “Head of the Class.” The work, which is available in both digital and poster form, is meant to “commemorate and celebrate the generations of Black people in America who changed the course of history with their unyielding courage, blazing the trail for generations to come,” according to its listing on the marketplace

The work was gifted to the attendees of a recent event, HISTORYTalks 2022, as the ribbon-cutting for the marketplace. Adams selected Charm City Cultural Cultivation, the artist’s own non-profit to expand inner-city public programs in Baltimore, as the recipient charity.

Other works available at launch, such as Raúl Urias’ “Raices” and Victoria Villasana’s “La Música da Vida,” celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The History Channel NFT Marketplace was created in collaboration with women-founded and owned agency CakeWorks and blockchain Xooa.

“La Música da Vida” by Victoria Villasana

Credit: A+E Networks

A+E Networks joins the crop of other TV networks that have ventured into NFT marketing. Among others, this summer, Discovery promoted its “Shark Week” programming with digital cards and CBS curated an immersive NFT and metaverse experience around its show “Ghosts.” This fall, Fox will debut “Krapopolis,” a new series that engages viewers via NFT collectibles that grant exclusive social interactions and experiences.

 

 

More metaverse news
Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort
Jack Neff
Marketing in the metaverse—what science fiction can teach brands about Web3
Dan Gardner
The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Asa Hiken

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok

Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok
How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity

How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity
Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms

Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms
Meta sued for skirting Apple privacy rules to snoop on users

Meta sued for skirting Apple privacy rules to snoop on users
How TikTok is becoming the new testing ground for audio branding

How TikTok is becoming the new testing ground for audio branding
The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
12 ad tech and data executives leading the cookieless evolution

12 ad tech and data executives leading the cookieless evolution
How Walmart will work with TikTok, Snap and Roku to measure shopping ads online

How Walmart will work with TikTok, Snap and Roku to measure shopping ads online