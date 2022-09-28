A+E Networks launches History Channel NFT Marketplace

The History Channel NFT Marketplace launched with artist Derrick Adams’ work “Head of the Class.” The work, which is available in both digital and poster form, is meant to “commemorate and celebrate the generations of Black people in America who changed the course of history with their unyielding courage, blazing the trail for generations to come,” according to its listing on the marketplace.

The work was gifted to the attendees of a recent event, HISTORYTalks 2022, as the ribbon-cutting for the marketplace. Adams selected Charm City Cultural Cultivation, the artist’s own non-profit to expand inner-city public programs in Baltimore, as the recipient charity.

Other works available at launch, such as Raúl Urias’ “Raices” and Victoria Villasana’s “La Música da Vida,” celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The History Channel NFT Marketplace was created in collaboration with women-founded and owned agency CakeWorks and blockchain Xooa.