A+E Networks launches History Channel NFT Marketplace

A+E Networks announced today the launch of The History Channel NFT Marketplace, a curation of digital collectibles to celebrate historic events, figures and holidays as well as key programming from the network.
The NFT drops will take the form of original art and collectibles commissioned from artists with cultural relevance to each line’s subject matter. Some of the NFTs, which mix art, archival imagery and artifact renderings, will grant owners access to exclusive History Channel content, merchandise or physical versions of the NFT, such as on apparel, posters or mugs.