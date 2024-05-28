Klarna cuts agency expenses by 25% using AI

When asked about Klarna’s shift in strategy, Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of advertising trade group the 4As, wrote: “The advertising industry was built on the power of creativity and the uniqueness of the agency leaders working on behalf of brands today. While AI is creating efficiencies and new ways of working, nothing will replace the power of human creativity.”
It’s a far cry from just three years ago, when Klarna first emerged on the marketing scene with a splashy Super Bowl spot starring Maya Rudolph as it sought to introduce itself to U.S. consumers. For that ad, and earlier U.S. work, Klarna worked with creative agency Mirimar. The firm also worked with Swedish creative agency Nord DDB and Caviar on a campaign fronted by A$ap Rocky. More recently, Klarna enlisted Paris Hilton’s media agency 11:11 Media for a campaign that featured Hilton herself.
When asked about Klarna’s current agency roster given its shift to AI, a brand spokeswoman responded: “We continue to work with our creative, media, and production agencies worldwide.” She referenced “significant efficiencies” that include reducing dependence on external agencies. “This approach allows us to run more campaigns, encourage innovation, and enhance our agility.”