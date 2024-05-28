Klarna cuts agency expenses by 25% using AI

In particular, Klarna, which has a partnership with OpenAI, said it has reduced its external agency expenses by 25%. It is now using AI instead of outside agencies for translation, production, CRM and social work, the brand said.

The switch has been especially cost-efficient for tentpole shopping events such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, according to Sandström. Klarna now uses AI for images rather than creating “bespoke imagery”; in the first three months of this year, the brand generated over 1,000 images, it said.

Klarna is also using AI for marketing copy: Its new AI-powered tool, “Copy Assistant,” is deployed for 80% of its copywriting. Earlier this month, Klarna announced that 90% of its staffers use AI daily.