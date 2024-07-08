AI marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

Deep Learning: A more advanced branch of machine learning, where a computer teaches itself with only minimal amounts of programming. With deep learning, marketers can make the most use of data and apply it to make predictions about consumer behavior.

Deepfake: Deceptive video and/or audio imitations of a person created without their knowledge or consent. The rise of AI has led to the increased proliferation and accuracy of this type of fraudulent media, which tends to impact celebrities and brands.

Dynamic Pricing: One of the common tasks that deep learning-based programs can perform is setting prices based on consumer data. Dynamic pricing means that each consumer is presented with a price based on their own particular circumstances, depending on the time of day, their financial situation and other factors. Dynamic pricing can come into play in rates for plane tickets, for instance. AI can help craft personalized prices that are most likely to ensure a sale at the most efficient rate.

ElevenLabs: A text-to-speech AI platform, often used alongside other generative AI systems to incorporate voice.

Generative AI: Generative artificial intelligence is a form of AI that, as its name suggests, generates content. Depending on the specific platform’s capabilities, this content can be images, videos, text, audio, as well as other mediums. The platforms that have recently become popular generate their content from a user’s input, such as “Produce an image of X” or “What is the answer to Y?”

Gemini: Google’s primary AI system, competing with OpenAI’s GPT. Gemini was formerly known as Bard, but was rebranded in early 2024. The platform is used in most of Google’s consumer-facing products, powering its search overhaul dubbed Search Generative Experience. It’s also used in many enterprise products, such as ads manager Performance Max.

GPT: Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a generative AI model that is trained on reams of data in order to produce an output. The technology was created by OpenAI.

Hallucination: An instance of an AI system providing incorrect or biased information, such as when Google’s Gemini inaccurately depicted historic images. The term “hallucination” is used because the system presents the information as if it were correct, which makes spotting such an error even more difficult. Hallucinations arise from biases in the system’s training data or other malfunctions.

Image recognition: AI looks for patterns in images. Machines can analyze many more images than humans, and with machine learning they can identify what’s in the images and reveal patterns that people would never detect. Brands can use image recognition technology, for example, to find every photo online in which their logos appear. That could help brands locate their most loyal customers and tease out other actionable marketing insights. “Computer vision” is a term associated with image recognition, and refers to computer programs that analyze and categorize digital images.