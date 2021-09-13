Alcohol influencers working with top ad agencies will face new rules

Influencers working with some of the top ad agencies will face new rules when it comes to marketing alcohol.

The alcohol industry in conjunction with major advertising agencies have signed a pledge agreeing to certain standards around social media influencers promoting alcohol.

The agreement is between International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), which represents major global alcohol producers, and 13 advertising, public relations, and influencer agencies, that include McCann London, Publicis Groupe, Havas, and Dentsu. The standards include committing to doing due diligence on influencers, transparency for sponsored products and using age-affirming technology on social media platforms.

The goal is to help prevent influencer marketing of alcohol from reaching minors. The full standards can be found here.

The IARD also created a “how-to” video for influencers on the correct way to partner with alcohol brands and post about their products, including labeling them as sponsored content or ads, not promoting excessive consumption, or position abstaining from alcohol in a bad light.

Influencer marketing is predicted to grow to $13.1 billion by the end of 2021 and is being used increasingly by alcohol companies, according to the IARD.