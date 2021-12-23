Amazon cloud unit draws antitrust scrutiny from FTC

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pushing forward with antitrust scrutiny of Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud computing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lina Khan, the head of the agency and a vocal critic of the online retailer, is advancing a probe started several years ago by her predecessor.

FTC investigators have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Amazon Web Services, said the people, who declined to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the outreach. At least one of the contacts was as recent as the past few weeks, said one of the people.

The focus on Amazon’s $16 billion cloud business, which brings in most of the e-commerce giant’s profit, comes as Khan has set her sights on conduct by the biggest U.S. tech companies. Khan, a former Columbia Law School professor, rose to prominence in antitrust circles warning about the threats companies like Amazon pose to competition in the digital economy.

Amazon fell almost 1% to $3,381 in New York after Bloomberg reported the news before closing higher at $3,420.74.

