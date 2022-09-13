Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars

Amazon has signed Little Caesars, DraftKings and Mercedes-Benz USA as sponsors for its "Thursday Night Football," which premieres this week.
On Tuesday, Amazon announced its fullest slate of official sponsors, after revealing its first brand deal with Carnival Cruise Line last week. Amazon’s advertising deals show how the company is trying to win over big-name sponsors with marquee positions on pre-game programs and in-game promotions.
Carnival Cruise Line, for instance, has its name on a Wednesday night football show called “The NFL Pile On,” hosted by SNL alum Taran Killam, and will run commercials during games throughout the season. Little Caesars—which is the official pizza of the NFL—is sponsoring the "TNF Tonight" pregame show, which will feature an on-screen QR code that leads viewers to a pizza delivery. DraftKings, meanwhile, will be the sponsor of the gambling odds presented in a segment on the pregame show called “TNF Predictions”.
Amazon also announced that Audible is a "TNF" sponsor. Audible is the audio streaming service owned by Amazon.
Carnival signed up for the full year with Amazon in an upfront ad deal for "TNF," said Jennifer Austin, Carnival's senior director of media strategy. “It piqued our interest,” Austin said in a recent phone interview. “So, we sort of wanted to be there on the ground floor.”