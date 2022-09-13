Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars

Prime audience

On Thursday, when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs, the game will be the start of the NFL’s largest streaming experiment. Last year, Amazon signed an 11-season deal, at an estimated $1 billion a year, to run TNF exclusively on Prime Video. It was the first time a streaming platform won exclusive NFL rights. The games still run on local broadcasts in the regions where the teams play, but nationally Amazon controls the program.

Amazon has told advertisers that it expects about 12.5 million viewers, which would be about 15% to 20% lower than Fox commanded on "TNF" last year. When the games are broadcast in the local TV markets, they will show the same ads as the Amazon stream, Austin said.



Amazon is guaranteeing the brands that it can deliver on the viewers, and it is dangling data as a sweetener. Amazon hopes its ties to viewers, all of whom are Prime shoppers, too, will give brands more insights into the audience, and it will be able to measure the outcomes of ad campaigns more seamlessly. “There are trackable components that we can use to better measure engagement,” Austin said.

Austin said that Carnival was particularly interested in the type of audience that Amazon could deliver, people 25 to 54 years old. “The streaming demo has dramatically grown to the older ages,” Austin said, and Carnival is hoping to change with the times. “CTV is a big part of our media mix just by the nature of the way consumer consumption has changed,” Austin said.

Carnival will be able to further reach NFL viewers on Amazon by “re-engaging” them on other platforms owned by Amazon, including Twitch, the livestreaming video site.