Apple launches iPhone 13 with camera, chip and screen upgrades

Company rolls out four new versions that look like iPhone 12
Published on September 14, 2021.
Facebook promotes video ads as solution for brand safety
Credit: Apple

Apple Inc. unveiled a new iPhone 13 with a similar design to last year’s models, seeking to focus on 5G capabilities and new features like camera and processor enhancements. 

The new models—iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max—were introduced at the company’s California Streaming media event. They look similar to the iPhone 12, but include a smaller display cutout at the top of the screen, faster chips and upgraded camera systems. The screen sizes remain 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, depending on whether a user chooses the mini, standard or Pro Max models. 

The new versions will run iOS 15, an update launching this month with improvements to home screen widgets, new features in the Maps and Messages apps, updated privacy controls, and enhancements to the web browser, FaceTime, Wallet app and health tracking. 

Bloomberg News previously reported on the new iPhone’s design, faster processorupdated screens and new camera features. 

—Bloomberg News

