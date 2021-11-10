Atari introduces new logo for 50th anniversary

Atari is celebrating its birthday a little early this year.

The video game company—which was originally incorporated June 27, 1972—is commemorating the occasion today with the unveiling of a 50th anniversary logo.

The new logo, which was created by Atari's internal design team, is called “GoldSchool Sunnyvale," a nod to Atari’s design studio based in Sunnyvale, California. The design includes the iconic “Fuji” emblem, which is enclosed in the zero of the 50.

As part of the company's anniversary celebration, Atari will release a limited supply of t-shirts featuring the new logo. The t-shirts are available for sale on Atari’s website and can be purchased in limited-edition Atari VCS anniversary bundles.