Atari introduces new logo for 50th anniversary

The new design commemorates the brand’s 50th anniversary
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 10, 2021.
Goldbelly is serving up videos to sell signature dishes
20211109_Atari-50th-Logo_Horiz_Black_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Atari

Atari is celebrating its birthday a little early this year.

The video game company—which was originally incorporated June 27, 1972—is commemorating the occasion today with the unveiling of a 50th anniversary logo.

The new logo, which was created by Atari's internal design team, is called “GoldSchool Sunnyvale," a nod to Atari’s design studio based in Sunnyvale, California. The design includes the iconic “Fuji” emblem, which is enclosed in the zero of the 50. 

As part of the company's anniversary celebration, Atari will release a limited supply of t-shirts featuring the new logo. The t-shirts are available for sale on Atari’s website and can be purchased in limited-edition Atari VCS anniversary bundles.

 

 
Credit: Atari

“On behalf of the entire Atari team, I’m proud to unveil this commemorative logo and launch the celebration of our 50th anniversary,” Atari CEO Wade Rosen said. “Atari has an exciting year ahead, filled with new and commemorative products that will delight our fans; including the launch of new premium game titles, new business initiatives, and several really exciting lifestyle product collaborations.” 

Atari's iconic logo featuring the "Fuji" design.

Credit: Atari

The anniversary celebration comes at a time when video games have become more popular as consumers looked for new forms of entertainment during the pandemic. A whopping 2.96 billion people will play digital games via console, computer or mobile device this year, and that number is forecasted to surpass 3 billion in 2022, according to Newzoo’s 2021 Global Games Market Report. As gaming has become more mainstream, agencies have spun up their own gaming offerings, and brands have entered into new partnerships with game platforms and esports teams.

Atari was founded by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney. The company played a formative role in the video game industry, producing games including "Asteroids," "Centipede" and "Pong."

Next year, the company plans to release a 50th Anniversary Games Collection that includes remasters of seminal Atari classics. The collection will also include extra content about the origins of the titles and their impact on the video game industry.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

