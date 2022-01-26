AT&T profit tops estimates as it braces for wireless slump

AT&T Inc. posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ expectations, giving investors less reason to fret over lavish free-phone promotions and the mounting costs of 5G and fiber network expansion.

Fourth-quarter earnings excluding some items were 78 cents a share, compared with the 75-cent average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The company said 2022 adjusted earnings will be $3.10 to $3.15 a share on a low-single-digit revenue increase. Analysts had projected earnings would be $3.13 a share on sales of $155.2 billion.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier didn’t provide a specific outlook for its wireless business. AT&T had already announced that it added 4.5 million wireless customers in 2021, the fastest growth in 10 years, thanks in part to iPhone giveaways.

See Demi Moore and Mila Kunis in AT&T's new fiber speed campaign



Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said on the earnings call that the company feels good about the trajectory of the wireless business and sees mobile “normalizing” lower after 2021’s boom.

Colby Synesael, an analyst with Cowen, expects an industry slowdown of about 17% for new phone subscribers in 2022.

AT&T now expects to close the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery Inc. in the second quarter, slightly ahead of the previous “midyear” estimate.