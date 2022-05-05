Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Cameo lays off nearly 25% of its staff

The celebrity video company didn't see the same Mother's Day pop it experienced during COVID, its CEO said
By John Pletz. Published on May 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
WPP will offer metaverse training with Epic Games
Credit: Cameo

Cameo has laid off 87 workers, or nearly one-fourth of its staff.

The Chicago-based company, which allows people to order video shout-outs from celebrities, had nearly 400 employees before the layoffs. It made the cuts as the business, which soared during the pandemic, showed signs of slower growth, and as the funding environment for startups is cooling amid a downturn in the stock market, especially in tech.

More news about Cameo
Snapchat and Cameo team up to create ads from lovable B-list celebrities
Garett Sloane
Watch: Cameo executive talks marketing virtual celebrities like 'Thomas the Tank Engine'
Garett Sloane
How Cameo is taking on Facebook and TikTok in the race to connect brands with stars
Garett Sloane

“For our business, Mother’s Day, one of our biggest times of the year, we just didn’t see the same pop we had during COVID,” CEO Steven Galanis said. “We decided best move to get into cash-preservation mode. We think it would be very tough to raise capital anytime in the next 6 months, so the best thing is to take step back here.”

Cameo is the first high-profile Chicago startup to announce layoffs, but venture-backed companies in Silicon Valley already have been cutting back. It’s a sign that the white-hot funding market has cooled, and startups likely are headed for one of their periodic lean periods when money is hard to come by.

Galanis says Cameo still has plenty of funding from the $100 million raised early last year. It grew quickly during the pandemic, roughly tripling its staff.

“The way we were burning cash, it didn’t give us as much runways as I thought was optimal,” Galanis said. "Cameo is not done growing. We need to shore up our balance sheet right now to make sure we have everything we need in the long term. I’m excited about the intermediate and long-term prospects.”

Cameo attracted attention as a relatively rare consumer-facing technology company in Chicago that landed investment from high-profile investors, including Silicon Valley venture fund Kleiner Perkins and Softbank. 

The company, founded in 2017, has been experimenting with additional revenue streams, adding video calls and merchandise options, as well as a business-to-business marketing option. Those businesses remain intact, but some planned new ventures are on hold. “It’s full steam ahead,” Galanis said.

Earlier this week, Snap and Cameo announced plans to create ads.

In this article:

John Pletz

Pletz covers technology and airlines for Crain's Chicago Business

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

WPP will offer metaverse training with Epic Games

WPP will offer metaverse training with Epic Games
How the metaverse will drive the market for virtual work tools to $22 billion by 2030

How the metaverse will drive the market for virtual work tools to $22 billion by 2030
How drone racing used TikTok to find its fan base

How drone racing used TikTok to find its fan base

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing
Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers

Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers
Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands

Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands
Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow

Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow
Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce