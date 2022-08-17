Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to get a Twitch-sourced menu item

Carl's Jr. and Hardee’s are turning Twitch into their test kitchen.
The CKE brands will be using Twitch streamers to help create a new limited-time menu item. Fans have been voting for their favorite ingredients on social media over the past few weeks. Chef Owen Klein, VP of global culinary innovation at CKE Restaurants, and streamer Briana Williams, known as Storymodebae, will take to Twitch on Aug. 22 to use those fan-favorite ingredients to collaborate and brainstorm with viewers on four possible menu items.
“The stream will be very interactive,” said Chad Crawford, chief brand officer of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. “They’ll talk about the ingredients and their variabilities.” Crawford added that the voted-for ingredients have been “interesting” but declined to share specifics.
After the first livestream, fans will be able to vote on the four menu items during weekly Twitch streams with six other streamers tapped by CKE: DaydreamDan, DataDave, Krissy, Damien Haas, Bree Bunn and Sancho West. All will have gotten to taste test the new items and will encourage their viewers to vote.