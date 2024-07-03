How TikTok comments pushed Converse to bring back discontinued sneakers

In its Instagram announcement, Converse spoke directly to the consumers who had bombarded the brand with requests for the re-release of its knee-highs, dedicating the new launch to “the superfans that never stopped commenting.” Converse and Day One Agency further made those consumers “the stars of the [social] campaign” by assigning them yearbook superlatives such as “Most Likely to Buy Knee Highs Instead of Paying Rent” and “Most Likely to Have Scorpio in Their Birth Chart,” said Jamie Falkowski, chief creative officer and partner at Day One Agency.

For brands, the comments section has become an increasingly vital resource to guide new product development. In April, e.l.f. Beauty unveiled new bronzing drops as a direct response to endless social media queries about when it would add them to its makeup lineup, e.l.f. Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto told Ad Age. And in May, Glossier opted to revert to its original lip balm formula after encountering widespread criticism of its newer, vegan formula across social media.

“The consumer point of view really pushed us into a space where we knew we had to get back into delivering what their ask was,” Rambo said. “We were hearing it from our customers and in real-life scenarios, but the loudest voice definitely came through social media. The whispers … ultimately turned into yells, where you were seeing five, six, seven, eight comments on each video. And when you looked at who was liking [the comments], there was some volume there, too.”