How TikTok comments pushed Converse to bring back discontinued sneakers

If you scroll through the past two years of videos on Converse’s TikTok account, you’ll find hundreds of comments along the lines of “Bring back knee-high Converse!”
“In any post and in any conversation we were having with consumers … there became quite a consistent line of, ‘Hey, bring back the XXHi,’ whether [the videos] were about them or not,” Converse Chief Marketing Officer Rodney Rambo told Ad Age. “More often than not,” the videos being pelted with demands for their return had nothing to do with Converse’s knee-high sneakers, he said, “and that really caught our attention.”
Last week, Converse finally succumbed to that unwavering demand to bring its knee-high XXHi shoes back to store shelves after the brand discontinued the sneakers in the early 2010s. The updated version of the knee-highs includes a couple of tweaks to make it “relevant for today’s consumer,” such as a zipper that allows people to put on or take off the sneakers without completely unlacing the front, Rambo said.