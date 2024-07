Over the past few months, TikTok has been a hotbed of discourse around influencers’ often murky sponsorship disclosures (or their complete lack of disclosures) on the platform. In the above video (which has over 900,0000 views as of this writing), travel and lifestyle creator Dana Alyss described a recent video from “the two largest creators on TikTok right now” that lacked any indication that the creators had worked with a brand despite including several gifted products throughout. Though Alyss didn’t name the creators, many commenters on her video assumed she was talking about TikTok’s viral “tall couple” Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez.

The same day Alyss uploaded her video, Bergantino posted a TikTok rife with Alo Yoga products, including two pairs of new sneakers he unboxes on camera, without any sponsorship disclosure. In her video, Alyss highlighted the FTC Endorsement Guides’ requirement that any influencer’s video featuring “valuable, unsolicited product[s]” given to them by a brand is an endorsement of that brand and needs to be disclosed as such. Neither the two creators nor Alo have responded to Alyss’ video.