Inside creator-brand contracts—everything to know about negotiating legal agreements

Many creators, especially those newer to the world of brand collaborations, will rush to sign paid brand partnership contracts without thoroughly reading through the terms of the legal agreement, either out of excitement or because of the confusing legal jargon.
But creators who sign a legally binding contract without fully understanding every clause—or without the guidance of a talent manager, lawyer or advisor—risk signing away their rights to their content or being grossly underpaid for their work.
“[Creators] will just sign a contract because they’re excited to get the partnership, without actually reading what’s inside,” said Ali Grant, partner and chief marketing officer of influencer marketing and talent management firm The Digital Dept. “But I can count so many times where I’ve received a contract where even the deliverables are wrong in it, or even the amount they’re being paid is wrong.”
Ad Age spoke with several talent managers, influencer marketing executives and creators about the most crucial elements of creator contracts; how creators can untangle the more complex areas of a contract, such as usage rights; and the strategies creators can employ in contract negotiations to ensure they’re properly compensated by the brand or agency they’re working with.