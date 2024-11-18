Inside creator-brand contracts—everything to know about negotiating legal agreements

What is a termination clause?

A termination clause outlines the conditions under which the creator or the company can end the contract. Those conditions typically include a party violating the terms of the contract or failing to hold up their end of the agreement, such as a creator not delivering their content by the deadline specified in the contract. Termination clauses can also include a provision allowing either the creator and/or the company to end the partnership “without cause,” meaning neither party breaches the contract but simply opts to exit the agreement.

Creators should be wary of “without cause” provisions, as companies can sneak a termination clause into the contract that allows them to terminate the contract at any time without compensating the creator for any content they’ve already completed as part of the contract, Grant said. If the creator does agree to a “without cause” provision in the termination clause, they should ensure the clause defines the amount the company must pay them for the content they’ve delivered before terminating the partnership, she said.

Fohr, the influencer marketing agency, typically assigns each piece of content outlined in the contract a certain monetary value and requires the company to pay the creator for whichever pieces they’ve delivered if they choose to terminate the contract, Nord said. For example, if the company agreed to pay the creator $12,000 for three pieces of content and the company ends the partnership after the creator provides two of those deliverables, the creator would receive $8,000 of the agreed-upon $12,000 total fee.

“If [a creator] goes and creates all this content, and then the contract gets canceled, they want to make sure they're protected,” he said. “Brands change their priorities. Things shift. Products sell out or aren't selling as well as they expected, and they want to move spend. So, [creators] will definitely have a situation where they have a contract that gets canceled in the middle of it, they'll want to know how to deal with that.”

Companies are also increasingly adding morality clauses into their creator contracts, which allow the company to terminate the contract if the creator “does something that doesn’t align with their values,” Nord said. Creators, too, should negotiate for a morality clause that includes a provision enabling them to end the partnership if the company “does something [the creator] no longer wants to associate with,” he said.

