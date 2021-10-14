Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Crockpot is auctioning off the brand’s first NFT to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The non-fungible token is a GIF featuring Crockpot brand designs over the decades, from its inception in 1971 to its latest Design Series. The NFT’s opening bid will be $100, and is listed on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

“We wanted to celebrate our history without getting too nostalgic,” Christine Robins, CEO of home appliances at Newell Brands, Crockpot’s parent company, said in a statement. “Minting an NFT might seem like an unexpected move from the Crockpot team, but expect to see more newness from our brand as we embark on the next 50 years.”

The auction will end on Oct. 21. Proceeds from the auction will be combined with the brand’s existing September donation of $50,000 to Feeding America as part of Hunger Action Month.