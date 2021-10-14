Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

The non-fungible token celebrates the brand's 50th anniversary
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 14, 2021.
CrockPot_NFT_1080.gif

 

 
Credit:
Crock Pot

Crockpot is auctioning off the brand’s first NFT to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The non-fungible token is a GIF featuring Crockpot brand designs over the decades, from its inception in 1971 to its latest Design Series. The NFT’s opening bid will be $100, and is listed on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

“We wanted to celebrate our history without getting too nostalgic,” Christine Robins, CEO of home appliances at Newell Brands, Crockpot’s parent company, said in a statement. “Minting an NFT might seem like an unexpected move from the Crockpot team, but expect to see more newness from our brand as we embark on the next 50 years.”

The auction will end on Oct. 21. Proceeds from the auction will be combined with the brand’s existing September donation of $50,000 to Feeding America as part of Hunger Action Month.

NFL gets in NFT game with new deal

The buzz around NFT doesn’t seem to be waning. Brands have been using NFTs as a part of their marketing strategy, giving consumers another way to interact with their IP. Coca-Cola, the NFL, Anheuser Busch InBev and Campbell’s Soup, among others, have released their own NFTs. And TikTok recently announced a collection of NFTs focused around top moments on the app.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

20211013_Nicola-Mendelson_3x2.jpg

