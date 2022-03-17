Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Crypto brand Okcoin polls controversial topics for new campaign

Queries range from face tattoos to daylight saving time
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 17, 2022.
Meta picks Zefr as first news feed brand safety measurement partner
Credit: OKCoin

Crypto exchange Okcoin wants to know: Are face tattoos OK?

The question is part of a series of polls the brand has released for a new campaign called “OK or Not OK,” which will include a video series running on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The polls, which can be answered on the brand’s microsite, span controversial topics from pop culture to personal finance, querying consumers for their opinions on meme stocks, lab-grown meat, daylight saving and more. Each question is formatted as “Is [blank] OK?” to allow for a Yes or No answer.

The polling is meant to illustrate how people of different backgrounds and beliefs can all find a place in the crypto world.

“Okcoin believes in inclusivity, and at a time when divisiveness seems to be at an all-time high, we’re reminding people that it’s okay to disagree,” Haider Rafique, Okcoin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Ad Age A-List 2022

The brand is offering $12,000 in bitcoin to be split equally amongst four people who participate in the poll and tweet about it using the hashtag #okornotok. Eligibility to win the prize money expires after March 25.

The video series, which was developed with agency Oberland, features comedian Ali Kolbert hosting a game show in which she delivers the results of some of the questions in the polls. The results are from a survey Okcoin conducted last September among 2,000 adults from all 50 U.S. states.

For example, in response to the question, “Are meme stocks OK?,” Kolbert reveals in one video that 65% of respondents disagreed.

But in the current poll on the brand's microsite, 44% deemed them “Not OK,” as of press time. 

Okcoin’s campaign follows efforts by crypto brands to garner mainstream interest in the space. Exchanges like FTX and Crypto.com have stepped up their marketing strategies through sponsorships and commercials, the latter having reached a fever pitch last month for the Super Bowl.

In this article:

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

