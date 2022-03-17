Crypto brand Okcoin polls controversial topics for new campaign

Crypto exchange Okcoin wants to know: Are face tattoos OK?

The question is part of a series of polls the brand has released for a new campaign called “OK or Not OK,” which will include a video series running on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The polls, which can be answered on the brand’s microsite, span controversial topics from pop culture to personal finance, querying consumers for their opinions on meme stocks, lab-grown meat, daylight saving and more. Each question is formatted as “Is [blank] OK?” to allow for a Yes or No answer.

The polling is meant to illustrate how people of different backgrounds and beliefs can all find a place in the crypto world.

“Okcoin believes in inclusivity, and at a time when divisiveness seems to be at an all-time high, we’re reminding people that it’s okay to disagree,” Haider Rafique, Okcoin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.