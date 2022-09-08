Crypto exchange OKX hints at Super Bowl plans as it launches its first global ad campaign

Crypto exchange OKX kicked off its first global campaign amid the slog of crypto winter, which has frozen the once-boisterous marketing seen by the digital currency industry.

The “What is OKX?” campaign aims to expand the firm’s brand awareness beyond its de facto customer base in Asia. A series of spots feature professional soccer manager Pep Guardiola, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Olympic snowboarder Scotty James. BBDO New York created the campaign, and the spots were directed by Andreas Nilsson of Biscuit Filmworks.

Separately, OKX told Ad Age that it plans to advertise in Super Bowl 2023, although specific details of its involvement were not provided.

“BBDO is a Super Bowl ad machine. Of course we will be part of the Super Bowl,” wrote Haider Rafique, global chief marketing officer for OKX, in an email.

The Super Bowl, often considered the capstone of marketing events, saw a huge turnout this year from crypto brands hoping to attract mainstream consumers. Super Bowl 2023, however, will probably look quite different as the crypto industry reels from a months-long downturn known as “crypto winter.” Brands across the category have pared back their marketing spending and laid off workers in order to cope with the uncertainty of the market.