Matt Damon stars in Crypto.com ad—the latest celebrity to endorse cryptocurrency

Move over Tom Brady, there’s another leading man in cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com, a crypto currency platform, kicked off a new global ad campaign today starring Matt Damon. The ad, called “Fortune Favors the Brave,” was directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher with help from agency Pereira O'Dell. The spot will debut in "Thursday Night Football" on Fox.

In the ad, a black-clad Damon walks past virtual renderings of Magellan, an Edmund Hillary-like figure scaling a snowy mountain, a rendition of a Wright Brother, and a group of astronauts. He talks about those in history who “embrace the moment and commit,” spurred on by the phrase “fortune favors the brave.” It ends with a shot of Mars, a reference to a comment by Elon Musk late last year that future colonies on Mars will run on cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com is joining the growing number of crypto companies that are pushing to make cryptocurrency more mainstream by tapping high-profile celebrities. Back in June, Bitcoin ATM Coinflip did a spot with Neil Patrick Harris. In July, Spike Lee starred in an ad for Coin Cloud, also a crypto ATM (though the spot did not go over well). Cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s ads feature Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Most recently, FTX confirmed it will be doing a Super Bowl 2022 ad.

"This is the introduction of our brand to the world," said Crypto.com CMO Steven Kalifowitz. "We just want to raise awareness and show folks what we stand for. When they're ready, we're here to help them learn more about the crypto space."

Crypto.com is also expected to run commercials in the Big Game, according to a person familiar with the situation, but a company spokeswoman declined to comment.