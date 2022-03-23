Crypto.com will sponsor 2022 FIFA World Cup

As a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, Crypto.com will have significant branding exposure in and outside of the tournament’s stadiums. It will also give its customers opportunities to attend the matches during the event and win exclusive merch.

Previously, Crypto.com has teamed with LeBron James on multiple campaigns, including its Super Bowl ad. There was also a spot starring Matt Damon that received backlash on social media after the actor compared cryptocurrency to historical events like scaling Mt. Everest. The brand also has naming rights to the Los Angeles-area arena formerly known as the Staples Center.

Other examples of crypto investment in professional soccer include Crypto.com’s sponsorship of French club Paris Saint-Germain, blockchain Tezos’ sponsorship of English club Manchester United and platform Voyager Digital’s partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League.

Over 3.5 billion people tuned into the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on TV, out of home or on a digital platform, according to an audit conducted by the FIFA organization. The final game had 1 billion viewers worldwide.