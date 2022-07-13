Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Digital Turbine refreshes brand after suite of recent acquisitions

Effort seeks to evolve the mobile ad tech company from a house of disparate brands to one unified identity
By Asa Hiken. Published on July 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter sues Elon Musk to force $44 billion takeover to proceed

Digital Turbine old logo (top) and new logo (bottom)

Credit: Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, a mobile ad tech company, is refreshing its corporate identity to integrate a slate of acquisitions it made last year. 

The company bought mobile ad platform AdColony in February 2021, and the next month acquired Fyber, a programmatic ad tech platform, and Appreciate, a mobile demand-side platform, or DSP. As part of the refresh, which was developed with design firm Pentagram and PR agency Purpose Worldwide, each of these brands will shed their original names and move under the Digital Turbine banner.

Digital Turbine also unveiled a new logo design to accompany the rollup, featuring a simplified illustration of a moving turbine.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

The series of acquisitions, totaling $1 billion, were made to develop Digital Turbine’s mobile ad solution into an end-to-end experience for a range of clients. Digital Turbine mainly works with telecom companies to provide on-device technology that enables app and content discovery. Fyber brings to the table a strong relationship with app developers, with whom it provides services such as ad monetization tools and a mobile ad exchange. AdColony works with traditional brands, such as those on the Fortune 500 list, to enable app installs and app-to-device distribution. Appreciate’s DSP platform allows for app-to-app distribution.

By combining each of these businesses into one identity, Digital Turbine hopes to make the company easier for clients to navigate and understand, said Itai Cohen, senior VP of marketing and strategy at Digital Turbine.

“It's more convoluted and difficult to explain this value proposition when you have to jump from one branch to another because different pieces contribute different parts of the value,” he said.

Integration is also a way for Digital Turbine to compete with other companies that have recently consolidated in the mobile advertising sector. AppLovin bought measurement firm Adjust in April 2021 and bought SSP MoPub from Twitter in a deal that closed in January 2022. India-based ad network InMobi bought a measurement company, Appsumer, in October. 

Digital Turbine’s revenue more than doubled to $747.6 million in fiscal 2022, which ended in March, aided by the acquisitions. Revenue jumped 41% in fiscal 2022 when assuming the recently added businesses were owned throughout fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

More mobile advertising coverage from Ad Age
Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion
Garett Sloane
Apple’s lack of new anti-tracking rules leaves advertisers ‘shocked’
Garett Sloane
Google plans Android ad data limits, following Apple’s lead
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter sues Elon Musk to force $44 billion takeover to proceed

Twitter sues Elon Musk to force $44 billion takeover to proceed
Disney teams with The Trade Desk to boost connected TV ad business

Disney teams with The Trade Desk to boost connected TV ad business
Twitter's ad sales in disarray over Elon Musk drama, advertisers say

Twitter's ad sales in disarray over Elon Musk drama, advertisers say
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Elon Musk seeks to end Twitter deal, citing ‘misleading representations’

Elon Musk seeks to end Twitter deal, citing ‘misleading representations’
Elon Musk's Twitter deal is under pressure over bot counts, report says

Elon Musk's Twitter deal is under pressure over bot counts, report says
Why crypto matters for brands—everything the ad world needs to know about cryptocurrencies

Why crypto matters for brands—everything the ad world needs to know about cryptocurrencies

Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know