Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Disney says COVID production delays to slow subscriber growth

Company plans big Disney+ promotion on Nov. 12 anniversary
Published on September 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
3 tips to boost your holiday sales with millennials and Gen Z
20210927_BobChapek_Bloomberg_3x2.jpg

Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co.

Credit: Bloomberg

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said movie and TV production delays will temper the growth in new streaming customers this quarter, sending the shares to their steepest drop since May.

The executive, speaking at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investor conference, said Tuesday the Disney studio has 61 movies and 17 episodic TV shows in production, but the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19 has resulted in some slowdowns. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

The expiration of subscriber offers in India and a slower-than-expected rollout of a new streaming product in Latin America are also impacting user growth, which Chapek said would be in the “low-single-digit millions of subscribers” for the current period compared with the previous one. 

More from Ad Age
Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security
Roku looks to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV
Erika Wheless
The streaming wars—everything marketers should know
Ethan Jakob Craft

“We’re very bullish and confident about our long-term sub growth,” Chapek said. “But we’re going to see a little bit more noise than I think maybe the Street expects in terms of our ultimate projections quarter-to-quarter.”

Shares of Disney fell as much as 5.4% to $169.03 in New York. They were down 1.4% this year through Monday’s close.

Chapek said the introduction of a new Star+ subscription service in Latin America was going slower than the company anticipated, although he believes that numbers will improve as Disney works more closely with distribution partners there.

Disney+, the company’s mainstreaming service, has been a huge growth engine, particularly with people stuck at home and watching more TV during the pandemic. It now has more than 116 million subscribers globally. Analysts are forecasting about 125.7 million subscribers for the company’s soon-to-end fiscal fourth quarter, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company is planning a big promotion for Nov. 12, the two-year anniversary of the streaming service’s launch. Customers will have access to the new Marvel film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which was previously only in theaters. “Jungle Cruise,” which was previously available on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee, will be included in the regular $8-a-month subscription. 

Chapek said theme-park reservations for the quarter remain stronger than the previous one. Disney’s CEO said he’s also looking to be more “aggressive” in terms of the company’s presence in sports betting, including potentially signing additional partnerships for the ESPN brand.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security

Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security
Why nano-influencers are important for brands

Why nano-influencers are important for brands

Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues

Activision says the SEC is probing its workplace issues
Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

NBC taps Pinterest creators to promote new series

Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators

Disney looks to develop rising TikTok and Instagram creators

Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent

Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent
Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg

Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg