DKNY debuts new logo as NFT

DKNY is the latest fashion house to ride the NFT wave. The clothing brand will auction its new brand logo as its first non-fungible token.

The new logo is inspired by an old DKNY mural in New York City on Houston Street. The logo is animated, featuring scenes of biking down a busy avenue, the lights of Times Square, and runners on the East River Parkway, along with a soundtrack of the city’s sounds, voiceovers, and radio snippets. It’s inspired by the idea that New York is a “city that never sleeps.”

The NFT, created in partnership with a group of Paris-based artists known as Obvious, will be auctioned on Sept. 1 on Rad, an NFT marketplace. The auction page will allow prospective bidders and curious viewers to preview the NFT before bidding closes.

“We are excited for DKNY to launch our new logo through this art form,” Jeffery Goldfarb, exec VP of G-III Apparel Group, DKNY’s parent company, said in the auction announcement. “The digital art highlights the brand's strong bond with New York City in a way that is uniquely our own and pushes the brand into this digital space with our first NFT.”