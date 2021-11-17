DraftKings bets on FaZe Clan in its latest esports partnership

DraftKings is taking another step into the world of esports.
The betting and fantasy sports platform will become the official sports betting, igaming, daily fantasy, and free-to-play partner of esports organization FaZe Clan. DrafKings will also become the official sponsor of FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike esports team.
“The strong crossover between DraftKings customers and FaZe’s tens of millions of viewers and followers made this a natural alliance,” Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings, North America, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “We hope to create excitement, competition, and community around sports and video games for adult audiences everywhere we operate.”