DraftKings bets on FaZe Clan in its latest esports partnership

As part of the deal, DraftKings will have access to FaZe players and be part of the esports organizaion’s content, including custom content, livestream and tournament events, and a new original series and a podcast. As the Counter Strike team sponsor, DrafKings will have logo placement on team jerseys as well as placements on team and player social media channels.

It remains to be seen how this partnership could materialize around the Super Bowl, where DraftKings will once again air a national commercial.

“We are committed to delivering content we know our fans are passionate about,” Lee Trink, FaZe Clan's CEO, said in a statement. “The DraftKings deal is a natural move for FaZe Clan as our members and fans are avid followers of traditional sports, and this gives us the opportunity to further propel our talent and brand into the mainstream. Both brands also share an important vision of being at the forefront of internet culture and we believe this partnership marks an important cultural crossover moment for the future of sports and entertainment.”

FaZe Clan will also work with DraftKings to develop educational content that raises awareness for responsible gaming.

