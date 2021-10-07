Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games

EA may be reviewing its naming rights agreement with the international governing body of association football
Published on October 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition
20211007_FIFA_Bloomberg_3x2.jpg
Credit: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

The FIFA video games, which have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, may cease to exist in their current form after their publisher said it was considering renaming them.

Electronic Arts said in a statement Thursday that it was “exploring the idea” of renaming its global EA Sports football games, and as a result would be reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA, the international governing body of association football. This pact is separate from all of its other official partnerships and licenses, it said.

More from Ad Age
EA Sports 'resurrects' knife crime victim as a FIFA21 character
Alexandra Jardine
Top 10 most expensive college athlete influencers for brands
Erika Wheless
What brands need to know about the Twitch hack
Erika Wheless

The video game company has produced the well-known series for over 20 years and said it would continue to focus on “the breadth” of its partnerships and ecosystem of licensed content, with over 300 individual licensed partners at present.

“FIFA 22,” the latest installment of the FIFA series, went on sale last month. EA said the game had a “record-breaking launch” with 9.1 million players to date.

—Bloomberg News

See Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 honorees.

More from Ad Age
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
Adrianne Pasquarelli
We tried on Arby's meat-scented loungewear
Parker Herren
What Facebook is telling advertisers about the '60 Minutes' whistleblower
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition

Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition
Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion

Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion
Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules

Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules
What brands need to know about the Twitch hack

What brands need to know about the Twitch hack
Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators

Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators
Facebook advertisers see no choice but to stick with the platform

Facebook advertisers see no choice but to stick with the platform
Top 10 most expensive college athlete influencers for brands

Top 10 most expensive college athlete influencers for brands

Here’s what Facebook says triggered the massive outage on its apps

Here’s what Facebook says triggered the massive outage on its apps