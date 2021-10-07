Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games

The FIFA video games, which have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, may cease to exist in their current form after their publisher said it was considering renaming them.

Electronic Arts said in a statement Thursday that it was “exploring the idea” of renaming its global EA Sports football games, and as a result would be reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA, the international governing body of association football. This pact is separate from all of its other official partnerships and licenses, it said.