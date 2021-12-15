E.l.f. Cosmetics debuts TikTok movie for holidays

E.l.f. Cosmetics is marketing around the holidays with a three-part movie on TikTok. Titled “Big Mood, Big e.l.f.ing City,” the entire film releases today on the brand’s TikTok channel, @elfyeah, and takes advantage of the platform’s new feature allowing for three-minute videos.
The film, developed with Movers+Shakers, is a crowdsourced effort combining major creators like @adamrayokay and @Glamzill with the greater TikTok community. Users were invited to audition for the movie by duetting with the creators, after which videos were selected for the final cut that features trends and viral moments from 2021, as well as memes and platform-native effects.
“TikTok creates trends every day, and I think there are some that really stand out that helped us propel our journey into creating this film,” said Patrick O’Keefe, VP of integrated marketing communications at e.l.f.
The brand released a trailer ahead of the film's release.