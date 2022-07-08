Elon Musk seeks to end Twitter deal, citing ‘misleading representations’

The letter outlines the many times Musk and his team have asked Twitter for more information regarding bots, and not received enough to satisfy his questions. The information “has come with strings attached, use limitations or other artificial formatting features,” making it “minimally useful.” Musk believes the amount of spam bots to be substantially higher than 5%, he said in the letter, without offering evidence.

Musk also argued that Twitter has failed to operate its normal course of business. The San Francisco-based company instituted a hiring freeze, fired senior leaders and saw other major departures. “The company has not received parent’s consent for changes in the conduct of its business, including for the specific changes listed above,” Musk said in the letter, calling it a “material breach” of the merger agreement.

Musk’s deal with Twitter had included a provision that if it fell apart, the party breaking the agreement would pay a termination fee of $1 billion, under certain circumstances. Legal experts have debated whether the conflict over spam bots is enough to allow Musk to walk away from the deal.