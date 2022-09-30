Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers

On Twitter bots

The bot question is central to Musk’s case against Twitter, as he claimed that the number of fake accounts was greater than Twitter has disclosed publicly. Not everyone buys his excuse, and Twitter has defended its accounting of bots. The fake accounts make up 5% of the monetizable daily users, which Twitter identifies as the people who are eligible to receive ads daily on the platform. Twitter had 237.8 million monetizable users, according to its second-quarter financial report.

Bots have become an advertiser issue in recent months, the more that Musk has made noise about them. Advertisers do worry about how bots affect the conversation, causing fake trends to rise and generally degrading the quality of the platform. Musk’s text messages seem to show he fully appreciated the potential for bots on Twitter, even though he now wants to use them as a deal-breaker.

On April 9, Musk had a split with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who had been slightly optimistic about Musk’s plans to join the board. Musk tells Agrawal in a seemingly rash exchange that he won’t be joining the board: “This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private,” Musk writes.

Then Musk messages Bret Taylor, Salesforce co-CEO and Twitter’s chairman: "Fixing Twitter by chatting with Parag won’t work,” Musk writes Taylor. “Drastic action is needed. This is hard to do as a public company, as purging fake users will make the numbers look terrible, so restructuring should be done as a private company.”

On May 8, Musk starts backpedaling on the $44 billion deal he signed in April to buy Twitter. He texts Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes: “Let’s slow down just a few days.” The first reason given was not bots, but Russia’s war against Ukraine: “It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re headed into WWIII,” Musk writes.

Later in the exchange, Musk mentions bots: “If that number [Twitter bot accounts] is more like 50% or lower, which is what I would guess based on my feed, then they have been fundamentally misrepresenting the value of Twitter to advertisers and investors,” Musk writes.