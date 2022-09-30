Elon Musk's Twitter texts, condensed for advertisers

A trove of Elon Musk’s text messages now provides an intimate look into the billionaire’s inner circle as he pursued the company earlier this year. The personal messages were released this week as part of Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk, and they delve into topics that Twitter advertisers are watching closely, including issues related to moderation and content that speak to “brand safety” on the service.
The texts, sent from January through May, are a “who’s who” list of Musk’s closest advisors. Joe Rogan, the podcaster and comedian, and Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” encouraged Musk in his crusade to fix Twitter. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Tesla board member Antonio Gracias, prominent tech investor Jason Calacanis, Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner and other prominent voices reached out to Musk over the months, too.
The messages show that Musk and friends were fed up with Twitter’s moderation policies, the kind that led to the banning of former President Donald Trump and sparked an outcry from conservative circles. In one message, Musk said, “what we have right now is hidden corruption,” referring to how Twitter controls political speech.