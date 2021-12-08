Facebook gives creators $35,000 to make Reels in ongoing battle for influencers

Meta is upping its efforts to entice creators to produce content for its flagship platform. On Wednesday, Facebook, which has seen dwindling interest thanks to competitors like TikTok and Snap, announced it will now offer a professional mode to eligible creators, granting them access to revenue opportunities and more tools to grow their audiences. This mode was previously only available on Pages, which are public profiles allowing businesses and brands to connect with their audiences.

Facebook is doling out as much as $35,000 a month to eligible creators to make content on Reels, the company's answer to TikTok, through its Bonus Play program. The TikTok clone is proving to be one of Meta’s more important products as popularity in short-form video continues to grow.

The company is also issuing updates to Pages, adding a professional dashboard that allows admins to review their Page’s performance, as well as access to new tools and insights. Another feature will allow creators to more easily schedule posts and cross-post into a group.

The war for creators has accelerated innovation across the social media world, with platforms from Snap to Pinterest rolling out new features to compete for audiences and content. Meta has worked to draw creators to its marquee apps like Instagram and Facebook, but an onslaught of public controversy, combined with declining interest among younger users, has made things difficult for the social media giant.