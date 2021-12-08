Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook gives creators $35,000 to make Reels in ongoing battle for influencers

Social giant also beefs up Stars program to woo creators
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Amazon ads deceive customers, complaint claims
202111208_FBCreator_MazeCreator_3x2.jpg
Credit: Facebook

Meta is upping its efforts to entice creators to produce content for its flagship platform. On Wednesday, Facebook, which has seen dwindling interest thanks to competitors like TikTok and Snap, announced it will now offer a professional mode to eligible creators, granting them access to revenue opportunities and more tools to grow their audiences. This mode was previously only available on Pages, which are public profiles allowing businesses and brands to connect with their audiences.

Facebook is doling out as much as $35,000 a month to eligible creators to make content on Reels, the company's answer to TikTok, through its Bonus Play program. The TikTok clone is proving to be one of Meta’s more important products as popularity in short-form video continues to grow.

The company is also issuing updates to Pages, adding a professional dashboard that allows admins to review their Page’s performance, as well as access to new tools and insights. Another feature will allow creators to more easily schedule posts and cross-post into a group.

The war for creators has accelerated innovation across the social media world, with platforms from Snap to Pinterest rolling out new features to compete for audiences and content. Meta has worked to draw creators to its marquee apps like Instagram and Facebook, but an onslaught of public controversy, combined with declining interest among younger users, has made things difficult for the social media giant.

See Ad Age's 2021 Social Commerce Guide here.

To illustrate to creators its commitment to their success, Facebook yesterday unveiled plans to beef up its Stars product, which people can buy and send to their favorite creators, who typically receive one cent per Star. The launch of a Stars store, for example, will allow people to have an easier time purchasing the product at lower prices on mobile and desktop devices.

Through the month of December, Facebook is hosting Stars Fest in order to bring greater attention to creators and the ways that fans can support them. The celebration, which lasts through Dec. 31, will include limited-time sales on Stars, as well as virtual gifts and badges, exclusive creator livestreams and a Stars Creator Day.

Creators will have the chance to double their earnings through Stars bonuses, which will also give away $3 million in free Stars to fans. The move stems from Meta’s $1 billion investment in creators across its platforms announced earlier this year.

Hoping to make Stars more interactive, Facebook is launching Stars Party, a fun exercise in which groups of people can work together during a livestream to hit a Stars goal. New badges and leaderboards that recognize top senders further encourage engagement with the product.

Finally, Facebook is testing Stars in other areas of its platform, including videos on News Feed, Watch and the gaming tab. As part of the expansion effort, tests in Reels will begin next year.

More creator news
YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy as it focuses on shopping and creators
Garett Sloane
Omnicom looks to build a database of certified diverse creators
Erika Wheless
Instagram trying to lure TikTok creators with $10,000 bonus
Erika Wheless
Pinterest invests $20 million to pay creators
Erika Wheless

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Amazon ads deceive customers, complaint claims

Amazon ads deceive customers, complaint claims
Twitter’s highest-profile users get VIP treatment when trolls strike

Twitter’s highest-profile users get VIP treatment when trolls strike
Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse

Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse
Why Coke is joining TikTok with a hashtag dance challenge

Why Coke is joining TikTok with a hashtag dance challenge
Brands test TikTok’s live shopping feature

Brands test TikTok’s live shopping feature
Carolyn Everson on leaving Facebook and her new role at Instacart

Carolyn Everson on leaving Facebook and her new role at Instacart
Twitter names top brand tweets of 2021

Twitter names top brand tweets of 2021
FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together

FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together