Facebook is making Groups shoppable

Facebook wants your friends to help you shop.

The tech giant is rolling out several new group-focused features in the U.S. just in time for the holidays and testing out live shopping with creators.

After testing on a small number of groups, Facebook is opening up shoppability to another 100,000 groups. For now, the shop feature is only for public groups with merchandise for sale, but has members link out to another site. Groups can now link a Facebook Shop, Shopify store, or BigCommerce store, to name a few. More than 1.8 billion people use Facebook Groups every month, according to the company.

Another new feature aims to improve product recommendations in groups. Currently, asking for a recommendation ends with reading through a long list of comments. The updated feature will let group members answer and tag the product they are referring to. The recommendation seeker will then get a carousel of product cards that group members recommended. Users can also see and respond to other questions from potential purchasers.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.