Facebook slams U.K. watchdog’s call to sell Giphy

Facebook Inc. slammed the U.K.’s antitrust regulator over its provisional call that the tech giant would have to sell all of Giphy to address competition concerns, setting up a bitter fight over the completed deal.
Selling off the company that Facebook bought last year for $400 million would be “grossly unreasonable and disproportionate,” Facebook argued in a response to the Competition and Markets Authority’s concerns published on Wednesday.
The cases open up yet another front for the world’s biggest tech firms to fight on. The European Union and Germany are already investigating Facebook’s use of personal data while the CMA is looking at its Marketplace and Dating services. In the U.S. antitrust officials refiled their monopoly lawsuit against Facebook that was tossed in June.