Facebook says it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security

Facebook Inc. announced it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security efforts since the 2016 U.S. election, and now has 40,000 employees working on those issues.

The 40,000 safety and security workers include outside contractors who focus on content moderation, a spokesman said. Facebook announced it had more than 35,000 safety and security employees in October 2019.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

The new statistics — meant to demonstrate how seriously the company takes safety and security issues — were published Tuesday in a blog post after a series of stories last week in the Wall Street Journal used leaked documents to show that despite hefty investments, Facebook struggles to combat a myriad of serious issues, including COVID-19 misinformation and illegal human trafficking.

The documents showed that Facebook’s internal researchers often identified serious problems with inappropriate content or user behavior on the company’s services, but Facebook routinely failed to fix them. The stories spurred calls by U.S. lawmakers for an investigation and possibly hearings on the issues.