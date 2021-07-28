Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook wants to master the metaverse

With the real world becoming increasingly challenging, the social network sees the virtual world as its next frontier
By Garett Sloane. Published on July 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter tests e-commerce with new way to make purchases

Facebook announced second-quarter ad revenue of $28.6 billion.

Credit: Bloomberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his case for developing the “metaverse” during a second-quarter earnings call, a vision for the future of the social network that no longer relies on platforms such as Apple and Google for hosting Facebook properties.

The metaverse is a fairly new computing concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality. Zuckerberg described it during the earnings call with analysts on Wednesday: “It’s a virtual environment,” Zuckerberg said. “We can be present with people in digital spaces.”

Facebook has been developing this metaverse with products such as Oculus virtual reality devices and Portal communication tablets, and Zuckerberg said the next product launch would be augmented reality glasses, which Facebook debuted last year.

Related articles
Here's what Facebook's new future-facing AR glasses look like
Garett Sloane
How brands can retarget ads to Facebook after Apple’s privacy changes
Garett Sloane
Facebook's IDFA feud with Apple polarizes an industry bracing for change
Mike Juang
Facebook opens Shop—a new e-commerce tab for brands to showcase their wares
Garett Sloane
Facebook commits $1 billion to pay creators
Ilyse Liffreing

In its quarterly results, Facebook showed strong growth, but it faces challenges in the second half of the year. In the second quarter, Facebook’s ad revenue hit $28.6 billion, an increase of 56% year-over-year.

David Wehner, Facebook’s chief financial officer, however, said that revenue growth could slow in the second half of the year. Wehner cited Apple’s privacy changes this year on the iPhone, which restricted apps’ access to data on consumers—the kind of data Facebook relies on for digital advertising.

“We continue to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, which we expect to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter,” Wehner said.

Facebook’s stock price dipped close to 4% in after-hours trading, partially because of the comments about “headwinds” ahead.

A pivotal moment in history

Facebook is at a pivotal moment in its history as it deals with more regulatory oversight of its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The ad business is being affected by the changes from Apple and Google that make it harder to collect data on consumers across the web and serve them targeted ads. Also, last quarter, Facebook had a leadership change in its ad business with the departure of Carolyn Everson, head of global business solutions. For 10 years, Everson worked closely with major agencies and Facebook’s largest brands on advertising initiatives.

Facebook’s strategy with the “metaverse” served partly as a response to Apple’s privacy controls in its iPhone ecosystem. Rather than creating a computing platform controlled by one company, Zuckerberg said the metaverse “should be built in a way that is open for everyone to participate.”

A fully functional metaverse is still likely years away, though, and Facebook is working on quicker fixes, too. Facebook has been trying to make the social network more functional for businesses and online creators, keeping them within its ecosystem. For instance, Zuckerberg talked about how Facebook has built more e-commerce into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, especially within the past year.

The push into e-commerce is meant to give brands a reason to sell directly on Facebook, and it gives consumers a way to shop there, which keeps data inside the ecosystem for better ad targeting and services.

When ads link outside of Facebook, they lead to websites that are “not personalized” and “not optimized,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is building commerce through Shops, which are digital storefronts on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook also is pushing into live video shopping, which is a hot activity on other social apps, too, like TikTok and Snapchat.

On top of commerce, Facebook is focused on creators, giving them ways to make money from content on its apps. Earlier this month, Facebook said it would pay creators $1 billion through 2022. 

"We had a strong quarter as we continue to help businesses grow and people stay connected," Zuckerberg said in the earnings announcement. "I'm excited to see our major initiatives around creators and community, commerce, and building the next computing platform coming together to start to bring the vision of the metaverse to life."

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter tests e-commerce with new way to make purchases

Twitter tests e-commerce with new way to make purchases
Why Google’s new timeline to kill the cookie irks ad tech companies

Why Google’s new timeline to kill the cookie irks ad tech companies
Why classic brands like Coke are experimenting with NFTs

Why classic brands like Coke are experimenting with NFTs

Apple sales top estimates on demand for 5G iPhones

Apple sales top estimates on demand for 5G iPhones
Google parent Alphabet tops estimates on rebound of digital ads

Google parent Alphabet tops estimates on rebound of digital ads
Facebook reduces advertising targeting for teenagers

Facebook reduces advertising targeting for teenagers
Nielsen unveils solution for cookieless media measurement

Nielsen unveils solution for cookieless media measurement
Campbell’s Soup launches NFTs tied to new branding

Campbell’s Soup launches NFTs tied to new branding