Former 360i CEO Jared Belsky forms new agency aimed at mid-market brands

Former 360i CEO Jared Belsky and Sean Belnick, founder of Bizchair.com, are starting a new Atlanta-based digital agency, Acadia, aimed at mid-market brands.

“Mid-market growth marketers often have two choices: Reach up to a big, expensive agency, and maybe not get the A team, or bring together nine boutique agencies to cover all their needs. It’s such an underserved market,” says Belsky.

Acadia, which has 65 employees upon launch, will provide acquisition and e-commerce solutions, inclusive of Shopify, Klayvio, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and analytics, as well as creative and social media services, according to Belsky.

The agency was formed by bringing together Techwood Digital, a digital marketing agency; Nicely Built, an e-commerce agency; Imagine Media, a social media and marketing agency; and an undisclosed e-commerce tech provider. Belksy could not yet disclose the name of the e-commerce firm, but said the technology will be compatible with Shopify and will help with audience segmentation. Acadia will also offer seed investing on a case-by-case basis.

The company sees Atlanta and the southeast as a major growth market and competitive advantage.