Carolyn Everson on leaving Facebook and her new role at Instacart

Carolyn Everson, the new president at the grocery delivery app Instacart, is playing in NFT markets, thinking about the future of shopping, and reflecting on what she learned from her long run atop Facebook’s ad business.

Last week, Everson sat down with Ad Age for one of her first public appearances since June, when she said goodbye to Facebook. She joined Instacart in September. Everson touched on why she left Facebook, which caught another round of public ridicule shortly after her departure, when a whistleblower, ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen, accused the company of maliciously contributing to social discord.

In the past, Everson would have been one of the first executives at Facebook on the phone with marketers and brands to reassure them about the integrity of the platform.

Now, Everson has a top position at Instacart, an up-and-coming shopping platform that has designs beyond groceries. Everson said part of her new role is to handle policy that will shape the corporate culture there.

(Excerpts of the discussion have been edited for space and clarity.)

Why did you choose Instacart, and how did you feel leaving Facebook?

For starters, when I made the decision to leave Facebook, which was a huge decision obviously, I love the company, I love my team, and was really proud to do what we did there. But I really was ready for a new opportunity. I was ready to spread my wings, and when I started looking at the different verticals and areas that I might want to take the next move into, Instacart really struck me as a bit of a unicorn that was out there.

I also wanted to expand my scope. You know one of the attractions at Instacart, for me, was of course the advertising sales team is part of my world, and retail partnerships, but also it allowed me to really go into more of the culture and people, because the HR team reports into me, the legal team, the customer care team and business development.

Since you left, Facebook came under even more scrutiny after a whistleblower released internal documents about how the company operates. What did you think about the allegations being made against Facebook?

Look I certainly didn’t know that that was going to happen, but I’ve been asked that question by many people, and I certainly did not know. Here’s what I can tell you about the company that I left, which is that there are a lot of people trying to work on these problems, but these problems exist. And there is absolutely no doubt that, I think, even if you put your best and brightest, and invest billions in technology, and I said this even when I was there, it’s never going to be perfect. Zero tolerance does not mean zero occurrences, and my sense is that’s going to be an ongoing struggle for the team and the company.

