Why gaming is becoming a key marketing tool for feminine-focused brands

Undoing stereotypes

Gaming hasn’t historically been a safe place for women, who have had to deal with sexism, harassment, misogyny and stereotyping. Female gamers, non-binary gamers and gamers of color have been the targets of hate raids on Twitch, resulting in calls for the platform to do more to curb harassment.

“In order for the space to become more inclusive and safe for females and female-focused brands it will need reforming,” Benjamin Arnold, CEO of We Are Social, a social media agency with a gaming arm, wrote in an email. “It will be up to brands and advertisers to undo the male-dominated stereotypes that they initially created.”

Despite this, brands say that knowing the number of female gamers encouraged them to step into the space and connect with a wider audience. According to a 2020 report by the Entertainment Software Association, a trade association for the video game industry, 41% of gamers identify as women.

“Rather than shying away from a space that has traditionally been a toxic space for women, we wanted to celebrate and empower the femininity of ‘gamer girls,’” said Hally Hair’s Winokur.

Tampax and Always have a similar view, Melissa Suk, VP of North America for both brands recently told Ad Age. “We have a passion for getting into the space really around the notion that almost half of U.S. gamers are female,” she said. “Yet the community is kind of discouraged from talking about stigmatized topics, especially periods, as we’ve learned is true of most of society, but in particular gaming because it’s historically been seen as this male-dominated space.”

In April, American Eagle tapped gamers the Botez Sisters and Sydeon to be part of a Twitch docuseries. The apparel retailer started leaning into Twitch after seeing gaming show up more in consumer insight data. In June, L’Oréal’s Garnier Fructis signed a two-year sponsorship deal with esports organization Team Vitality. And earlier this year, OPI partnered with Xbox to create a line of gaming-inspired nail polishes, with names like “You Had Me at Halo,” a reference to the popular sci-fi video game franchise, and “Heart and Con-sol.” Polish purchases unlocked in-game content as well as a chance to win a colorful Xbox controller.