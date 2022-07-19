Why gaming is becoming a key marketing tool for feminine-focused brands

Gamers might start to notice feminine hygiene products and eyeshadow ads appearing at esports tournaments, or getting shoutouts in the streams of their favorite casual streamers.
While female-leaning brands in the beauty or feminine care categories don’t seem like they have a direct connection to gaming at first glance, marketers such as OPI, Tampax, Benefit Cosmetics, American Eagle and Hally Hair are turning to gaming to connect with the younger women that the gaming industry has traditionally overlooked.
Brands are finding that gaming is evolving beyond the perceived audience of teenage boys drinking soda in their parents’ basements to include a much larger female audience. This has led brands like Hally Hair, an at-home hair dye company, to experiment with “quirky activations that weren’t a big lift” in an effort to get to know the next generation of female gamers, said Kathryn Winokur, CEO and founder of Hally Hair. “They don’t have to be the enormity you think,” she said regarding the lift it takes to pull off a gaming activation.
Hally Hair found initial success with in-game ads in mobile apps, which led the brand to further explore gaming through a partnership with a female gamer and a Roblox activation. It introduced a Gamer Girl semi-permanent hair dye set, along with five virtual hairstyles for Roblox avatars. It’s also partnering with MeganPlays, a Roblox player with 3.5 million YouTube followers. MeganPlays’ Roblox avatar wore the new hairstyles from July 13 to 17.